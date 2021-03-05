5 reasons why the Pump Shotgun should return in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

The Pump Shotgun is one of the most popular weapons in Fortnite. Since the time it's been vaulted, fans have been asking Epic Games to consistently unvault the Pump Shotgun in Fortnite consistently.
After the Fortnite 15.50 update, fans saw the weapon return to the game in an LTM, which could be considered an indicator that the weapon might return to the game soon. This article looks into the 5 reasons why the Pump Shotgun may possibly return to Fortnite.
5 reasons why the Pump Shotgun may return to Fortnite
#1 Shotgun Dynamics
When it comes to shotguns in Fortnite, the weapons are either very overpowered or very ineffective. In close quarters shotguns are beasts, but then again, shotguns like the Heavy Shotgun fail to leave a mark even in close quarters combat, whereas the Pump Shotgun can obliterate anything in its path in close quarters.
#2 Weapon Attachments
There are rumors about weapons receiving attachments in Fortnite next season. Once these attachments make it to the game, the entire gun play schematic is bound to change.
Depending upon the kind of attachments that shotguns receive, it'll be interesting to see how the Pump Shotgun behaves in Fortnite.
#3 Shotgun reliability in Season 5
Shotguns have been very unreliable in Chapter 2 Season 5. The Charge Shotgun is an amazing weapon if used correctly, but is very rare. The Tactical shotgun on the other hand, is readily available but is very unpredictable. The Dragon's Breath Shotgun has a high reload time and can put players in very sticky situations.
Given the fact that the shotgun meta has gone for a toss this season, it's highly likely that the Pump Shotgun will return next season.
#4 Mechanics
The Pump Shotgun doesn't have a very complicated mechanic. The weapon performs brilliantly in close quarter combat, and players don't need to be pros to use this weapon effectively.
Anyone and everyone who has a good aim and knows how crosshair placements work can dominate the game with ease, unless they're trying to hit someone at long range.
#5 Popularity
The fact that this weapon has a high damage output and is very easy to use makes the Pump Shotgun a very popular weapon in Fortnite. Mastering this weapon is easy as well, and this weapon is exceptionally effective in late game stages when things get absolutely up close and personal.
Fortnite has this interesting weapon rotation schematic in place at this point. Every week, one weapon gets vaulted and in its place another weapon is unvaulted. If Epic Games can remain true to their rotation system, the Pump Shotgun might soon find its way back into Battle Royale