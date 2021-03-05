5 reasons why the Pump Shotgun should return in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

The Pump Shotgun is one of the most popular weapons in Fortnite. Since the time it's been vaulted, fans have been asking Epic Games to consistently unvault the Pump Shotgun in Fortnite consistently.

After the Fortnite 15.50 update, fans saw the weapon return to the game in an LTM, which could be considered an indicator that the weapon might return to the game soon. This article looks into the 5 reasons why the Pump Shotgun may possibly return to Fortnite.

5 reasons why the Pump Shotgun may return to Fortnite

@FortniteGame unvault infantry rifle, hand cannon (Deagle), pump shotgun, dual pistols, rift to go, and slurp juice — UD Swah (@SwahYoutube) March 5, 2021

#1 Shotgun Dynamics

@FortniteGame why is it that when you pick up a charge shotgun, it NEVER charges when you are in a close quarter fight? Remove it and bring back green and blue pumps. — Xplosive (@NapalmXplosive) March 4, 2021

When it comes to shotguns in Fortnite, the weapons are either very overpowered or very ineffective. In close quarters shotguns are beasts, but then again, shotguns like the Heavy Shotgun fail to leave a mark even in close quarters combat, whereas the Pump Shotgun can obliterate anything in its path in close quarters.

Will there ever be a season with both the pump shotgun and the Tactical shotgun#FortniteSeason6 #Fortnite #EpicGames https://t.co/ZmiQ7eJrWw — Bobby Chicken Plays (@BobbyChicken55) March 4, 2021

#2 Weapon Attachments

@FortniteGame I’m starting to think the lever action shotgun is better than the pump but also bring the pump back and keep the lever action shotgun in the game to — atkscopes (@atkscopes) March 4, 2021

There are rumors about weapons receiving attachments in Fortnite next season. Once these attachments make it to the game, the entire gun play schematic is bound to change.

Imagine @FortniteGame vaults the Lever action shotgun and unvaults the pump later 👀 — ☘️ x2 FLUID ☘️ (@FluidBoii) March 2, 2021

Depending upon the kind of attachments that shotguns receive, it'll be interesting to see how the Pump Shotgun behaves in Fortnite.

bring back the pump shotgun @FortniteGame — Eclipse Arctic (@ArcticHimself) March 4, 2021

#3 Shotgun reliability in Season 5

Tac and pump are not close to each other.



Tac is the most balanced shotgun in the entire game but the pump is absolute stupid weapon.

Shotguns should’ve been “who hits the hardest wins the fight not who pressed the button first which’s the pump.

Just press the button = 200 — galactus (@galactusfort) March 3, 2021

Shotguns have been very unreliable in Chapter 2 Season 5. The Charge Shotgun is an amazing weapon if used correctly, but is very rare. The Tactical shotgun on the other hand, is readily available but is very unpredictable. The Dragon's Breath Shotgun has a high reload time and can put players in very sticky situations.

@FortniteGame @DonaldMustard vault the charge bring back pump shotgun!!!!!!!! — Julio Aguilera (@XxLilM0c0Xx) March 2, 2021

Given the fact that the shotgun meta has gone for a toss this season, it's highly likely that the Pump Shotgun will return next season.

#4 Mechanics

The Pump Shotgun doesn't have a very complicated mechanic. The weapon performs brilliantly in close quarter combat, and players don't need to be pros to use this weapon effectively.

What do you mean by ''Broken'' The pump shotgun is the most fun shotgun in fortnite and new player friendly cause of its simplicity its easy to use for everyone and everyone can use it as equals unlike the new shotguns that are hard to use like charge and the Lever action shotgun — CreedoGN (@CreedoGn) March 2, 2021

Anyone and everyone who has a good aim and knows how crosshair placements work can dominate the game with ease, unless they're trying to hit someone at long range.

#5 Popularity

The fact that this weapon has a high damage output and is very easy to use makes the Pump Shotgun a very popular weapon in Fortnite. Mastering this weapon is easy as well, and this weapon is exceptionally effective in late game stages when things get absolutely up close and personal.

Fortnite the weekly unvaults are great but can we have a few more that dont leave the next week like

Launch pad

Thermals scoped ar

Heavy and pump shotgun maybe bring back side grading

Its just that unvaulted is so fun and its locked away in an ltm the core game should be fun — shockwave2018 YouTube & Twitch (@MorraRocky) March 1, 2021

Fortnite has this interesting weapon rotation schematic in place at this point. Every week, one weapon gets vaulted and in its place another weapon is unvaulted. If Epic Games can remain true to their rotation system, the Pump Shotgun might soon find its way back into Battle Royale