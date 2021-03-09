Top 5 things noobs do in Fortnite

Fortnite can be a confusing game for new players to understand due to the complex mechanics involved.

There are certain actions that new players, often termed "newbies" or "noobs," perform in Fortnite that most players won't. These actions range from something as simple as building incorrectly to something extremely complex like heading over to spawn-island.

The end result of these actions is always the same. Players find themselves dying at the hands of an enemy or due to a clumsy accident.

5 newbie actions in Fortnite

#5 - Not protecting stairs with a wall

Building two parallel wall structures in Fortnite (Image via YouTube)

Building stairs to reach a higher altitude or take cover from incoming shots is essential in Fortnite.

Newbies are advised to do two things. They can build two parallel wall structures so that even if one structure is shot down by the enemy, there will be another stair to support the entire structure; or they can simply build a wall in front of each stair in Fortnite.

#4 - Trying to reach the spawn island

Trying to visit the spawn island ruins the player's experience in that game (Image via YouTube)

Spawn island is the pre-boarding stage, where players can be seen waiting as the Battle Bus prepares to carry them into the main island. The spawn island is blocked by an invisible barrier, making it impossible for players to reach it once the game has started.

Newbies often try to land directly on spawn island from the Battle Bus and fail to set feet on the island due to the invisible barrier. Newbies do this in the hope of finding loot and resources. However, reaching this island in Fortnite is an impossible task that can only result in death.

#3 - Keeping a tab of the storm circle

The storm circle in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The storm circle in Fortnite is arguably more important than loot, building, and killing enemies. Players who fail to keep a tab on the circle often find themselves succumbing to the lethal damage dealt by the storm.

Newbies are advised to try and make it a habit to keep a check on the minimap on their screens. The minimap not only shows the player's location in correspondence to a nearby storm circle but also shows a countdown before the circle in Fortnite starts shrinking again.

#2 - Fighting against enemies with a pickaxe

The pickaxe in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Although the pickaxe remains an iconic tool in Fortnite, it is extremely bad when it comes to dealing damage to enemies. Choosing a pickaxe against an enemy equipped with a gun is a choice that will lead even the most experienced Fortnite players to their death.

The best advice for newbies when up against an enemy without any weapons is to try and get away from the situation to find some loot. Players will have a much better chance of taking out an enemy with a gun than with a simple pickaxe in Fortnite.

#1 - Not farming enough resources to build structures in Fortnite

Building structures can be life-saving in multiple scenarios on Fortnite (Image via YouTube)

Considering that Fortnite is essentially a battle royale game, it is obvious that players will be more drawn to the shooting aspect of the game. It's often forgotten that building structures is just as essential to the game.

From fooling an enemy with confusing structures to making a run using structures as cover, building is extremely important in all phases of Fortnite. Farming for resources to execute these builds is also extremely essential.

Newbies must remember to farm and collect as many resources as they can in Fortnite. This will not only allow them to practice the craft of building in Fortnite but also help them get reasonably better at the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.