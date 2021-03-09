Top 5 skins the community wants in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6

With Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 being right around the corner, the hype train has begun to gather momentum. According to noted YouTuber Alastair "Ali-A" Aiken, Epic Games has planned some incredible things for this new chapter.

Besides skins and the usual story progression in-game, Donald Mustard, the creative lead of Fortnite, recently revealed that a collaboration between DC and Fortnite would be taking place in the form of a new comic called "Fortnite and Batman Zero Point."

The comic book series will be releasing throughout season six and will be tying Batman to Fortnite.

Comic books have been part of my life since... forever. A driving force of inspiration for all things I’ve created. Never did I imagine having a chance to work on a Batman book - let alone write and draw on one. So grateful to Fortnite, Epic, and DC for this dream come true! pic.twitter.com/LLCwmUmrK2 — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) March 7, 2021

The comic book will talk about Zero Point and will dive deeper into the lore of Fortnite. The comics will be available for purchase at $5 an issue and will also come with codes that will allow players to download items in-game, including skins.

Some information about the Batman comics:



The timeframe in which the comics will be released is concurrent with the events happening on the island at that time!



This means that there will always be things happening on the island in Season 6 that you can also see in the comics! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 7, 2021

While not a lot of information has been available so far regarding skins, the community at large is excited and hopes DC-themed superhero skins will become available in the new season. This article lists are top skins the community wants in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6.

FORTNITE x DC COMICS - Battle Pass



Would you buy this pass?#Fortnite #TeenTitans pic.twitter.com/0c9M7Y78yG — Dr.SFM and Scalpel (@sfm_dr) March 6, 2021

Top 5 skins demanded by the community in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6

#5 - Armored Batman

Batman is cool, but nothing beats armored Batman, not even Superman. It will be amazing to see how Epic integrates the crime-fighting vigilante into Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6.

Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice's armored Batsuit features a powered exoskeleton version of the Batsuit with eyes that glow in the dark with a light bluish hue.

New team DC Super komics? new Armored Batman?!!! In the fortnite?! pic.twitter.com/ydLCG76DSV — Reddy |Fortnite Leaker| (@LeakerReddy) March 2, 2021

Players will have to redeem all six codes from the six comic books over the season to unlock the Armored Batman Zero Outfit.

#4 - Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit

The new Harley Quinn outfit dazzles brilliantly and is more vibrant compared to the older skin. Players will be able to redeem the Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 by using the code provided in the first issue of the "Fortnite and Batman Zero Point" comic book.

Ok, I was looking into the DC blog very carefully and it said “Fans who redeem all six codes will also unlock a new Armored Batman Zero Outfit for their Fortnite character” it says all SIX, it would of said- — Grantb812 (@grantb812) February 26, 2021

#3 - Catwoman

A fan favorite, Catwoman is all set to get a new skin in the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6. While a new outfit has been confirmed, there are no details about how the skin will look or how players could get it.

Batman and Catwoman's relationship will be explored along with a "more vulnerable Batman" in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point out Tuesday 20th April. pic.twitter.com/RCd8DUITXx — best of batcat (@thebestofbatcat) March 9, 2021

#2 - Cyborg

Image via KingAlexHD, YouTube

It's only logical that if the new Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 is DC-themed, Epic could potentially add a Cyborg skin to the list. Despite no official information, fans are already speculating that the skin may be on its way to Fortnite.

#1 - Superman

According to Ali-A, the new season of Fortnite may even bring DC's very own Man of Steel into Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6.

For a while now, fans have been requesting Epic to introduce a Superman skin into the game. Perhaps this time, the speculations may just come true.

Season 4 was Marvel themed, this season was multiverse themed, the only natural progression would be for season 6 to be DC themed...and I'd be ok with that, depending on who they choose for the battle pass...#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/ypdvQfx4Zp — Cruz (@LostNdConCruzed) March 3, 2021

Bonus

Here's an interesting fan theory about Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 and how things could play out:

And then goes on about him discovering how they went in to Fortnite universe. Sounds cool to me, hopefully we get a DC battlepass 🤞 — Venkata Aditya (@DrDarkArcher) March 9, 2021

Perhaps the developers may even go all out and surprise the community with villains from the upcoming Justice League Snyder Cut, keeping Darkseid as the main antagonist for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6.

