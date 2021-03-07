Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Fortnite Season 6 leaks roundup: Weapon attachments, Family Guy collab, gas floppers, and more

Add the zero point into creative. Both the one from season 9-x and the one now. It would make for some cool maps. : FortniteCreative
Aryan Vibhute
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified 4 min ago
Feature
Advertisement

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is scheduled to conclude on March 15th. Fans are eagerly waiting in anticipation for what Fortnite has planned for Chapter 2 Season 6.

Reliable data miners in the Fortnite community have been tweaking the game's code to get a heads up on the upcoming season. Miners have done a great job so far and listed several Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 leaks.

Many of the leaks were expected to launch in Season 5 but have not been released yet. They will most likely be released in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, which is right around the corner.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 leaks

Family Guy Fortnite skins

Family Guy is a popular animated TV series. A recent leak from a well-known Fortnite leaker hinted towards a probable Family Guy cameo.

According to @GMatrixGames on Twitter, Chapter 2 Season 6 might witness the arrival of Family Guy cosmetics in the game. The source also shared proof for this leak in the form of a mined code that contains Family Guy images.

The leak did not mention the release date and price of the skin.

Advertisement

Gas Flopper in Fortnite

This leak was sourced from reliable data miner iFireMonkey. According to him, players can expect a new flopper in the game, the Gas Flopper, which will function like the Hop Flopper. This new fish will likely replace the Snowy Flopper.

The source further mentioned that the Gas Flopper will leave behind a gas trail. This is typical of Fortnite's infantile humor.

Weapon attachments in Fortnite

HYPEX, one of the most reliable Fortnite data miners, recently shared a leak about a Weapons Mod System that Epic might add to the game. This could see the meta get affected drastically.

According to the famous data miner, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, this feature will function like a weapons attachment system.

The leak further stated that weapons will have “specific valid mods” compatible with them based on the “PrintValidWeaponMods” function. This means that players will only be able to equip limited attachments on weapons; however, they can equip multiple mods at the same time.

Advertisement

NPC drivers and vehicle bosses

Fortnite has gained lots of popularity since Epic added NPCs to the game, enhancing the player experience. Many data miners seemed to have missed an incomplete AI spawner for vehicles in the 15.40 patch.

Popular data miner Mang0e was the only one to come across this incomplete AI spawner. The spawner may be related to NPC drivers and vehicle-based bosses that players have to fight.

The data miner speculated that bosses could be trucks, helicopters, boats, planes, or any other vehicle in Fortnite. All these vehicles could be a part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Published 07 Mar 2021, 18:19 IST
comments icon
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite New Leaks
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी