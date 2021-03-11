Will the old map come back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6's announcement has caused the Fortnite community to wonder about the upcoming map changes.

According to a recent leak posted on YouTube by Toshyo, season six could be bringing forward a bunch of removed locations to the Fortnite map. As can be seen in the YouTuber's video, Zero Point has been extremely unstable of late in Fortnite.

According to Fortnite's story, all of chapter two has been caused by the Fortnite universe getting stuck inside the Zero Point's loop. This confirms that chapter two is based in an alternate reality to chapter one.

Judging by this, the solo-player experience scheduled to kickstart at the start of season six could be a glitch in the Zero Point that will decide the fate of the upcoming season in Fortnite.

Various point of interests that have been removed from the game since chapter two began could make a return in season six.

Possible map changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Fans wondering about the return of Athena as the official map of Fortnite should dismiss it for now. It isn't time for the original Fortnite map to make a return yet.

CH2 Season 6 launches on March 16 with the explosive conclusion of the events of Season 5. You'll play through the culmination of Agent Jones' mission in the Zero Crisis Finale. This is a solo experience & you can play through it whenever you first log in during the Season. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

The current rendition of the map, Apollo, has already witnessed five reworks throughout the duration of chapter two. This led to the map losing some fan-favorite point of interests such as the Authority and Fortilla, introduced in Chapter 2 Season 3.

Advertisement

According to the leaks for season six, there is a very high chance of some of these iconic locations making a return to the game.

Epic Games has already confirmed that the end-of-season event will determine the theme of season six. It is then safe to say that every theory and argument is mere conjecture until the update arrives on March 16th.

"John Jones's Cantina"



After several crashes, delays, and hours of making this, I finally got it done. This is my tribute to this season since its almost over, and it was a pretty good season in my books. Can't wait for season 6!#Fortnite #FortniteArt #FortniteSeason5 pic.twitter.com/GqjqFjN7se — Ruff (@RuffianFN) March 8, 2021

If these rumors turn out to be true and some of these iconic locations do make a return, the Fortnite community should be in for a treat with Chapter 2 Season 6.