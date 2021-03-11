Top 5 locations that need to return in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is scheduled to be released on 16 March, and there are quite a few points of interest that the community would like to see return to the game.

As Fortnite has continued to develop since the game's release in 2017, the map has progressively evolved as well. In order to provide players with a continuously evolving player experience, Epic Games has even gone as far as introducing two separate maps, Apollo and Athena.

Nevertheless, as maps have consistently been updated to keep the game from becoming monotonous, multiple fan-favorite locations have slowly been removed from Fortnite. This article takes a look at the top five locations that should make a return to season six of Fortnite chapter two.

Locations that need to return in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

#5 - The original Risky Reels

When it was first released in Season 4, Risky Reels used to play in-game videos, including a Wreck It Ralph cinematic during Season 6. However, this interesting point of interest has slowly been forgotten. In Chapter 2 Season 5, the Risky Reels stands completely abandoned and entirely covered in sand.

The location that once flaunted various structures inside the vicinity has now turned into a dead spot where only IO Guards spawn. Needless to say, the Risky Reels making a return in season six will definitely be good news for most members of the Fortnite community.

#4 - Tilted Towers

Advertisement

Tilted Towers was first introduced to the game in Season 2. This specific point of interest has received a lot of changes over the years. From getting a futuristic look in the form of the Neo Tilted to the classic western town-themed Tilted Town, it has undergone some major changes in Fortnite.

However, the fact that Tilted Towers was combined with Salty Springs in Chapter 2 Season 5 is something that multiple fans haven't been able to accept. No matter how attractive the Salty Towers might seem, Tilted Towers is a memory that the Fortnite community simply cannot get over.

#3 - Snobby Shores

Advertisement

Introduced in Season 2, Snobby Shores was an extremely underrated location in Fortnite. It had moderate to fairly good loot to allow players to survive the early onslaught. Additionally, the fact that the entire point of interest was packed inside a small vicinity meant that players didn't even have to cover huge distances to gather a decent loot.

Ever since the location was taken over by the Vikings in Season 8, Snobby Shores has returned to its former glory. Given how underrated this location was, Epic Games should implement at least a modified version of Snobby Shores to give the point of interest a proper chance.

#2 - Shifty Shafts

Introduced in Season 2, Shifty Shafts was officially removed from the game in Season X after the point of interest was sucked into a black hole. Considering how attractive it was for players that like an aggressive start to the game, this definitely needs to return to Fortnite.

Additionally, the nearby mines layout made for a great in-game puzzle while also allowing players to engage in a peek and shoot style of gameplay. Despite being one of the most attractive locations in Fortnite is also the location to have received minimum changes from Chapter 1 Season 2.

#1 - Haunted Hills

Advertisement

Another fan favorite point of interest that got sucked into a black hole during Season X, Haunted Hills used to be an extremely isolated spot in Fortnite. Nevertheless, despite featuring great loot, this point of interest remained one of the tougher locations for players to rotate from.

However, given that Fortnite has since witnessed the addition of vehicles to the game, making rotations from Haunted Hills is easier than it used to be. Considering the amount of loot available at this location within a small vicinity, Haunted Hills should definitely return to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.