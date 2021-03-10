Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Batman Zero Point Crisis comic book might reveal the main antagonist

The upcoming Batman Zero Point comics have created a lot of hype around Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. The comics are scheduled to arrive in April 2021, approximately one month after Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 launches.

Recent information from data miner ShiinaBR suggests that these comics will reveal the real individuals behind everything that has gone wrong on Fortnite island.

Batman Zero Point comics might reveal the main villain

of the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

More interesting stuff for people who like Fortnite lore:



In the last issue of the Batman comics, we'll apparently find out who's behind the "world-shattering events" on the Island!



This comic will have huge implications for both Fortnite and the DC Universe! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

According to the data miner, the last issue of the comics will contain the details of the individual responsible for everything that's been going wrong on Fortnite island. ShiinaBR also went on to note that the comics will have major implications for Fortnite and the DC Universe as well.

It'll be interesting to see if the game follows the storyline mentioned in the comics to the letter, or if Epic Games saves some details for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 itself.

What the seven of us are attempting is very risky

I suspect we are not the only ones watching.. — 42 (@42Deblanko) March 9, 2021

Epic Games will probably space out the comic release in such a way that the game and the comics can be at the same level in terms of the story, unless they want to spoil the story in the game before hand.

What that means , DC Comics will deliver The Original Story of the Island , with some little DC twists — XTigerHyperX - Fortnite Leaks (@XTigerHyperX) March 9, 2021

The arrival of the comics has caused fans to speculate that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will see an extensive DC collaboration. Another data miner going by the name XTigerHyperX has gone on to note that the story won't be fully DC themed. It'll be the original Fortnite story itself with a few DC twists here and there.

Some more information:



- There will be 6 different comics, which all contain codes for different cosmetics.



- If you redeem all 6 codes, you'll get the "Armored Batman Zero" skin as a reward! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 26, 2021

The Batman Zero Point comics will have six different codes for six different issues, with each code unlocking a particular skin in Fortnite. Players who unlock all six skins will receive a special Armored Batman skin in Fortnite.

While Batman and other Fortnite characters are in an underground complex (probably the base of the I.O. Guards?), they will "explore areas never before seen in the game".



They will also uncover revelations about the history and inner workings of the world of Fortnite! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

Recent leaks have also revealed that there may be proper underground POIs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. This is an indication that Fortnite island may have its own Batcave very soon. Having underground POIs will make the game even more interesting than it already is.

It will be fun to see how the storm interacts with the underground structures as well. Players might also face challenges while building structures underground. It's all a great big mystery for now. The new season iofFortnite arrives in less than a week and all probable questions will hopefully be answered by then.