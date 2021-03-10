Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: Hunters to return next season with possible Deathstroke skin

Epic Games has planned an exciting start to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. For the first time, a season will begin with a live event, and the storyline will continue from where the live event ends.

Fans and data miners have talked a lot about the possible DC collaboration in the new Fortnite season. The very fact that there's a series of Batman Zero Point comics that arrive in April 2021 fuels the idea of such speculations.

However, since the Zero Point isn't really stable at this point and will have significant complications for the map in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, there's a possibility that more hunters may join the island.

Deathstroke comes to the island as hunters return in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Deathstroke could be a new skin in Season 6! In the comics, Batman finds a deadly & "familiar hunter-for-hire" on the Island.



ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

Popular data miner ShiinaBR believes that there's a chance that the hunter theme might continue in the new season as well.

No one knows what the fate of the island will be after the live event. The possibilities of the fallout being massive and problematic are at an all-time high, and to contain the fallout, more hunters may join the island.

Since there's a high chance of a DC collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, a Deathstroke skin may be on the cards.

It's highly likely that Batman finds one of the world's best assassins on the island while exploring the area himself. This would lead to a wonderful confrontation and could help propel the storyline in very interesting directions.

Morris 🦇✊🏾| ❓0❓❓| (@SketchedBat) March 10, 2021

Although all this is mere speculation, for now, Epic is known for going overboard when it comes to collaborations, and this one might just happen in Fortnite.

Deathstroke happens to be one of the deadliest assassins from the DC universe and would make a wonderful hunter in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, provided the hunter theme continues.

joe (@Joe10172005) March 9, 2021

There's still a week before Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 releases, but fans are already excited about the content that's speculated to arrive with the upcoming update.

A lot of new changes are expected to arrive in the next season. The 16.00 update for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will probably bring about weapon attachments in the game. In all probability, it will also have answers for the mysterious Family Guy-themed reels found in the game files.