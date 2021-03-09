Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5: All Gold XP Coin locations

In Fortnite, players can collect XP coins that make grinding through the battle pass much easier. There are four categories of these coins: green, blue, purple, and gold. The XP coins help players gain levels in the game, so many players actively look for them to receive the boost.

Gold XP coins give players 15,000 XP immediately which is the most XP points a player can get from these coins. Below are all of the places where players can find each Gold XP Coin in Season 5, specifically week 7-14.

Every Gold XP coin location in Fortnite Season 5

Week 7 - The Razor Crest

Image via Comrad3s

Players can find this Gold Coin under the wing of the Razor Crest. The Razor Crest is east of the Zero Point and southeast of the colossal coliseum.

Week 8 - Stealthy Stronghold

Image via Comrad3s

The Gold Coin is located in the southwestern area of Stealthy Stronghold, under the helicopter hanging from the tree.

Week 9 - The Durr Burger

Image via Comrad3s

Players can find this gold coin within LogJam up high in the beams to the left of the Durrr Burger.

Week 10 - Flushed Factory

Image via Comrad3s

Players will find this coin in the southern corner of the map. The Gold Coin is in the Flush Factory above the toilet factory line.

Week 11 - Viking Vessel

Image via Comrad3s

Players can find this coin just west of Holly Hedges in the Viking Vessel. Players only need to break into the ship itself to find the Gold XP coin.

Week 12 - North of Zero Point

Image via Comrad3s

Very slightly north of the Zero Point, players will see large crystals come out of the sand. The correct formation will have an entryway with the Gold XP Coin in between the crystals.

Week 13 - Colossal Coliseum

Image via Comrad3s

Players will find this Gold XP coin in the Southeast corner of Colossal Coliseum. In the corner, players can find a staircase leading to the bunker. On the right side of the staircase, players will see a vent. After entering the vent, make the first left, and the Gold Coin will be directly outside.

Week 14 - Salty Towers

Image via Comrad3s

This coin can be found inside Salty Tower's clocktower. This one is one of the easiest on the list because getting there is as simple as players only need to drop onto the clocktower and pickaxe their way down to each level. Players need to be mindful because no stairs are leading back up.

CH2 Season 6 launches on March 16 with the explosive conclusion of the events of Season 5. You'll play through the culmination of Agent Jones' mission in the Zero Crisis Finale. This is a solo experience & you can play through it whenever you first log in during the Season. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

This seems to be the end of Season 5's XP coins because Fortnite just announced that Season 6 is coming on 16 March.

Before the season ends:

For all Info: https://t.co/DVG3lqgxU2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

