Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 leaks: The return of the Meteor, DC Battle Pass, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is just five days away. The hype around the upcoming season is huge, and the community is very excited to see what it has in store for everyone.

With the leaks available for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, it's fairly easy to predict the direction the game will be taking in the upcoming season.

Recent leaks suggest that the meteor from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4 may return to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Will the meteor return to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6?

#FortniteSeason6 @FortniteGame New Season begins in 4 Days!!



What do you think is gonna be?@TaborTimeYT Already said its not gonna be Full DC Themed. pic.twitter.com/jz7JwFSy2h — The Game Vlog (@TheGameVlog) March 12, 2021

In a recent tweet, data miner @TheGameVlog leaked an image of the banner for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

The color scheme and the pattern of the banners look very familiar, especially to fans who've been playing the game since the early days.

Image via Epic Games

The color scheme and the pattern on both the banners being similar is an indication that the meteor from Chapter 1 Season 4 might make a comeback in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

This further strengthens the theory that everything on Fortnite island will be moving backward from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 because the island itself is within a loop.

With the Zero Point being as unstable as it was back in Season X, the community is expecting some changes in the map anyway. Having the meteorite return may potentially pave the way for more changes in the map, provided it strikes the island in the first place.

Will there be a DC-themed Battle Pass in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6?

The Season 6 Battle Pass is 100% not DC-themed.



This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYT, who is known for correctly leaking a lot of Fortnite information in the past. — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 11, 2021

Ever since the Batman Zero Point Crisis comics have been announced, the community has been speculating about a full-blown DC-themed Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

However, there have been a few data miners like Tabor Hill who've said that the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass wouldn't entirely be DC-themed.

More interesting stuff for people who like Fortnite lore:



In the last issue of the Batman comics, we'll apparently find out who's behind the "world-shattering events" on the Island!



This comic will have huge implications for both Fortnite and the DC Universe! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

The Batman Zero Point Crisis comics will, however, be tied to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 storyline. It's also being speculated that the main antagonist of Fortnite will be revealed in the comics.

Epic Games and DC have spaced out the comics' release over the duration of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. It's possible that the main antagonist will be revealed towards the end of the season, which may be in July, as derived from the release date of the comics.