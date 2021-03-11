Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 leaks: Old locations return, Xbox teaser, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is almost here. All the information on Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is based on speculation from previous leaks and events.

With approximately five days left in the remaining season, a lot of exciting content is being stacked up for fans in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

The way the Zero Point is behaving right now suggests that there's a possibility of it exploding, which might lead to players getting teleported to a new map. That's how things unfurled in Chapter 1 Season X. By the looks of it, something similar might happen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

There's always the possibility of the season not going as predicted. Epic Games could go for a different storyline altogether.

The Zero Point may explode and take players back to the old map

New Season 6 Teaser, Appeared on XBOX! pic.twitter.com/pIWoWGMgw9 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 10, 2021

The new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 teaser was leaked early by Xbox. The battle bus in the image represents the original battlebus in Fortnite from Chapter 1.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 saw the return of a few old POIs but in a new form. Tilted Towers made a return under the guise of Salty Towers. The Orchard also returned.

With the February Crew pack, Epic Games teased the return of Lucky Landing. All this indicates that the lore in the game may be going backwards from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Advertisement

It goes boom and we get more old map POIs — SweetRabbit (@SweetRabbitFN) March 10, 2021

Will the game be moving backwards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6?

Everything on Fortnite island, including the island itself, is within a loop. The game has progressed forward until now. From the information available, it looks like the lore of the game will begin moving backwards from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

I hope we get remixes of poi’s like instead of lucky landing we get that poi from the drift picture that looks like lucky landing. That would probably make it my favorite season — Datro (@Datro35191581) March 10, 2021

The Fortnite community believes that the Zero Point is as unstable as it was back in Season X, and there's a high chance that it will explode again. Since the game might be moving in reverse, there's a chance that the old map might return, or at least some popular old POIs might.

Advertisement

Omg seeing all these dumbass kids In the comments 🤦🏻‍♂️.....It is Original Bus From Chapter 1 or maybe even season 1. It means We might go back to the roots or Start all over, because of Zero point exploding. the bus looks like from the original first trailer for battle Royale — ❄ Shoto Todoroki 🔥 (@Harman11_) March 10, 2021

Popular data miner ShiinaBR has speculated that the theme for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will revolve around the characters trying to escape the loop.

Some information for people who are interested in Fortnite lore:



In the Batman comics, Batman actually ESCAPES the loop, and it turns out skins like Eternal Voyager, Bandolette, Magnus, Fishstick & some others are no longer trapped in the loop either! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

It's also rumored that Batman, who is expected to arrive next season, will manage to escape the loop, and others will follow suit.