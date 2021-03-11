Fortnite Zero Point storyline might feature a Batman vs Snake Eyes fight in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is due in five days, while the Fortnite Zero Point comics are set to release in April.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the season and the fact that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 features a live event at the very beginning, is really interesting.

A part of the storyline in Fortnite is expected to be based on the Fortnite Zero Point comics, and according to data miner ShiinaBR, the comics will reveal the main antagonist of Fortnite. It will possibly also have major ramifications on both Fortnite and the DC universe.

Fortnite Zero Point comic cover suggests a fight between Snake Eyes and Batman in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

A new cover for the 2nd or 3rd issue of the "Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point" comic mini-series was apparently released today!



The cover shows the new Batman skin, though it might not be his final "Armored" skin, as the skin develops throughout the comics!



(Image by @Aaron501st) pic.twitter.com/uHNK2aN64p — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

One of the covers of the upcoming Fortnite Zero Point comics suggests that there will be a fight between Batman and Snake Eyes. Although they belong to two different universes, Snake Eyes is already on the Fortnite island, while Batman is scheduled to join the island, as the comics suggest.

The description for the comic also states that there will be a fight between Snake Eyes and Batman in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Comic #3 Cover Art Variants + Description pic.twitter.com/fZIgFIl4cj — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 9, 2021

Now, both these characters are experts in martial arts and both of them have trained with different ninja outfits. Snake Eyes belongs to the Arashikage Clan while Batman has trained with the League of Shadows.

It will be interesting to see which of the two individuals comes out on top in a battle of might. It will also be interesting to see how these two individuals keep their differences aside to fight a common enemy.

Some more information:



- There will be 6 different comics, which all contain codes for different cosmetics.



- If you redeem all 6 codes, you'll get the "Armored Batman Zero" skin as a reward! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 26, 2021

The Fortnite Zero Point comics are expected to come out in six parts over the course of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. All these comics will have a code each, which will allow players to unlock a specific skin in Fortnite. In all probability, the first code will be for the Harley Quinn DC Rebirth Outfit, which is a brand new Harley Quinn outfit in Fortnite.

New Harley Quinn Variant!!



Skin returns in April! (via @FortniteGLAT) pic.twitter.com/CWKgwUL9Bj — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 26, 2021

The other skins could potentially include Catwoman and a few other characters from the DC Universe. Players who manage to unlock all six skins will be rewarded with the Armored Batman skin in Fortnite.

The Fortnite Zero Point comics are scheduled to release in April 2021, approximately a month after Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is underway.