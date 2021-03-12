Fortnite Season 5 Zero Point portals have started destabilizing before Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 arrives

As Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 approaches, the Zero Point keeps growing unstable by the day. Eerie noises fill the island, and at about every 2 minutes, the Zero Point lets out a pulse.
With Zero Point unstable, the various hunter portals on the island have also begun destabilizing as well. They even emit weird noises when approached, as discovered by YouTuber Tabor Hill.
As noted by Tabor Hill in the above video, the hunter portals have been making some weird noises, which can be described as a swoosh. The original music from the portal can still be heard if players stand at the perfect angle where the picture can also be seen. Otherwise, it's just the eerie pulsating noise that's heard from around these portals.
The pulse from Zero Point doesn't have any apparent effect on these portals just yet, but with around five days remaining for the live event to kick Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 off, the portals may undergo some sort of change as well.
What these changes are can be really hard to predict at this point of time, however the Zero Point looks exactly like the Zero Point from Season X. Given that there was a brand new map after the Zero Point exploded before Fortnite Chapter 2 commenced, there's a chance that the same might happen this time as well. Although there may not be a new map this time, a few old POIs ought to be there in the game.
All the leaks and teasers available in the game hint that the game is moving backwards at this point in time. The banner for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 was leaked on Instagram.
The color scheme and the patterns on the banner resembled the one from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4, indicating that the meteor that punched a hole in Fortnite island back in Chapter 1 may return during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 as well. This also hints at the fact that the game may be moving backwards in time because Fortnite Island is in a loop.
Data miners believe that the central theme of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 may revolve around characters trying to escape the loop. Whatever it may be, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 looks like an escalation point for the current storyline, and whatever happens next season will have major implications for the next season to come.