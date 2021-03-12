How to watch the Fortnite Season 6: Zero Point Crisis cinematic experience

Fortnite's thrilling storyline for Season 5 concludes on March 16th with Chapter 2 Season 6, and players can complete it at their leisure.

Want to watch it online first? We'll have details soon on how you can watch the global premiere with everyone!



Before the season ends:

✔️Spend your Bars

✔️Complete the Battle Pass

✔️Finish your Quests



For all Info: https://t.co/DVG3lqgxU2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

As players commence the new season, they will be able to play through Agent Jones’ mission in the Zero Crisis Finale. Epic Games has promised that after this event is completed, Fortnite will change in a major way.

To quote Epic Games precisely:

“The aftermath of this event is sure to shape Reality as we know it.”

There is a big shift in how players get to experience this change in Season 6. The events leading up to this season's end have required players to be online during a specific time to participate. Instead of having to wait for a specific time, players can experience the end of Season 5 of Fortnite at any time after March 16th.

As stated on the Epic Games website:

“Don’t worry, the Zero Crisis Finale is a solo experience and you can play through it whenever you first login during the Season.”

On or after March 16th, players should be prepared to complete a story mission after logging in for the first time.

Fortnite has promised to make the experience better than any that have come before

Epic Games basically promised fans that this would be the best event they’ve ever done. To quote their website:

“Want to watch it online first? We’ll share details soon on how you can watch the global premiere with everyone, beginning with our most ambitious story cinematic yet!”

This is a big promise but Epic Games is currently one of the leaders in the Computer Animation Industry. With its Metahuman teaser and Unreal Days popularity, it is clear that Epic Games knows just how to captivate an audience.

FORTNITE SEASON 6 OPENING LEAKED 😱😱😱 /j pic.twitter.com/HMT0pHgUyE — PokeSkull (@poke_skull) March 4, 2021

Players should tune in on March 16th to see what Fortnite has prepared.

