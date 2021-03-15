Fortnite Season 6 Leaks: Map Changes, New locations, skins, and more

With the new season merely a few hours away, Fortnite Season 6 Leaks are dropping every day. While most of these should be taken with a pinch of salt, they do provide some insight and clues as to what could be expected in the upcoming season.

The only thing certain up till now is the comic book collaboration with DC. Recently Donald Mustard, the creative lead of Fortnite, revealed that a collaboration between DC and Fortnite would be taking place in the form of a new comic called "Fortnite and Batman Zero Point."

Some details here. Lots more soon!https://t.co/1AbyEV1rhP — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) March 7, 2021

The comic book series will be released throughout season six and will be tying Batman to Fortnite. The immediate news sent fans into a frenzy as rumors about DC-themed skins began to do the rounds.

After the recent teaser was dropped, it was also speculated that the Dire Fortnite outfit could be returning to Fortnite alongside a skin collaboration with Neymar Junior, which has been mostly confirmed as the footballer himself has reshared the Tweet.

WHAT THE FUCK IS THAT pic.twitter.com/eGkByDAosx — K.Rool-Main5116 (@KRoolMain5116) March 13, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 Leaks that are more or less confirmed

Apart from the skins, it is more or less confirmed that Epic will be introducing a new weapon system as well. The new system will add more dynamics than the rather oversimplified upgrades at the workbenches.

Based on some verified Fortnite Season 6 Leaks, the new season is set to introduce weapon attachments, similar to other Battle Royale games like Warzone and PUBG. The introduction of more dynamic weapons systems will surely spice things up in-game.

Would you guys want weapon attachments in fortnite?🤔 pic.twitter.com/WThwO3uzBX — No Limit 🕊️ (@NoLimitGGS_) January 19, 2021

According to the leaks, players may be able to see the legendary Batcave. This could become a reality as the new season will feature Batman as the protagonist within the game. Wayne Tower has also been included on the map

Given the reason hype behind the upcoming Justice League Syner cut, fans have even suggested that besides Batman, many other famed DC characters could make their way into the game as either skins or NPCs.

Here's a wild Batman storyline theory:

And then goes on about him discovering how they went in to Fortnite universe. Sounds cool to me, hopefully we get a DC battlepass 🤞 — Venkata Aditya (@DrDarkArcher) March 9, 2021

Another major Fortnite Season 6lLeak comes from prominent Twitch streamer MrAppieGamingtv. A brand new map has been leaked alongside what one user pointed out could be the Teen Titans Tower, located in the southeast corner of the map.

Is that Teen Titans tower? pic.twitter.com/Lg224Qoblw — Mister Genie (@CeoGenie) March 15, 2021

If the map changes are true, players will be experiencing a lot more diversity of biomes as compared to the current map and perhaps even iconic points of interest such as the Teen Titan Tower or the Batcave. If these Fortnite Season 6 Leaks are indeed true, then there is a possibility of Epic even adding other POIs such as Atlantis.

Popular YouTuber TheCampingRusher, even discussed some of the new elements that were going to be added to the new season based on Fortnite Season 6 Leaks. According to him, the Battle Pass will feature new skin variants for Fortnite characters. This would come as no surprise since Harley Quinn is already confirmed to be getting a new skin variant.

Based on Fortnite Season 6 Leaks, TheCampingRusher, revealed that Fortnite Season 6 will feature two 100 tier outfits such as the Dire Jonesy or a Genie outfit.

Update: Fortnite has removed the Tron outfits from their Story instead of adding them to the Item Shop.



For some weird, unknown reason, they really aren't supposed to be in the shop. lol https://t.co/qPMN7T00Pi — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 14, 2021

As of now, most of these Fortnite Season 6 Leaks are pure speculation and should be anticipated with optimism.