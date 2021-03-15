Fortnite Season 6 Live event to feature Agent Jones vs IO Guards in a final face-off, suggests new leaks

A recent leak for Fortnite Season 6 Live event suggests that players will have to fight as Agent Jones against IO Guards to reveal the future of Fortnite.

So it seems like we'll have to fight I.O. in the live event (or in Season 6 in general) and we might even learn more about The Seven? 😳



This is gonna be great! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 14, 2021

According to a leak posted by ShiinaBR, the live event that is scheduled to kickstart Fortnite Season 6 will potentially reveal quite a bit about "The Seven." The Seven presumably is operated by seven members, as the name suggests.

Three members of The Seven have been revealed in the past, and the remaining four members of the organization are still unknown. Considering the rate at which Fortnite's storyline is progressing, the introduction of the IO Guards could be linked with the Seven if the developers choose to do so.

Wait is the “Seven” from the season X live event coming back to Fortnite soon in season 6 or in the future seasons? — Conqui (@YoConqui) March 14, 2021

However, until and unless the update for Fortnite Season 6 arrives for everyone to witness for themselves, Epic Games' plans for the upcoming season remain a mystery.

Fortnite Season 6 leak suggests Agent Jones vs IO Guards

Epic Games has already announced that players will have to live through the "culmination of Agent Jones' mission." Considering the fact that Jonesy has been on the move for a while now, it is safe to say that the "most ambitious story cinematic" will definitely become one of the best in-game experiences for most players.

On top of that, given that the Fortnite Season 6 live event will be a solo experience for players to get a better understanding of the game's lore, players might have to fight against other AI characters in the game. IO Guards are similar characters who spawn randomly across the Fortnite map.

Agent jones said "i've dedicate my life to the order i've given everything" as u agent jones look like robot did he transform himself to a robot like the IO guards to serve under the order???? — Overdose (@Overdose_93) March 14, 2021

Given that these AI characters were introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, it is extremely plausible for the developers to provide additional backstory for these in-game guards. Additionally, IO Guards are also equipped with the ability to revive one of their allies when knocked down by a player.

Considering that IO Guards do not attack other AI NCPs, only player characters, it is further proof that whatever these characters are doing in Fortnite, its not for the player's benefit.

IO Guards storming into the TRON Reality to save Agent Jones from MCP-82: pic.twitter.com/CUrsqsCOCS — Gavin King (@GavinK1ng) February 10, 2021

Having said that, it remains to be seen how the IO Guards fit into the narrative of Fortnite Season 6. With the new update scheduled to arrive within the day, the entire community is extremely hyped for everything that's coming to Fortnite.