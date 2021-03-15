Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 end date: Server downtime, Season 6 live event timing, and much more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is scheduled to end today, with the Chapter 2 Season 6 update's downtime set to begin within a few hours.

As has been tradition for season changes in Fortnite, the downtime period for the upcoming update will begin at 12:00 AM Eastern Time on March 16th. This means that at 11:59 PM on March 15th, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 will end.

Fortnite has set the schedule for the premiere of the Zero Crisis Story Cinematic at 4 AM Eastern Time on March 16th. The Zero Crisis Story will mark the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Since the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 update is going to be one of the biggest in Fortnite history, the downtime before the update releases could be longer than any previous update.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 live event timings and more

Epic Games has set the premiere for the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 cinematic story on YouTube at 4 AM Eastern Time. Those who wish to enjoy the cinematic story in Fortnite can do so whenever after season six releases.

Despite the patch rollout time being different for all platforms, the game is expected to become playable at the same time on all devices. This was confirmed by @FortniteStatus on Twitter with a statement that the downtime will be ending for all platforms at the same time.

During downtime, patch rollout times will vary per platform, but downtime for ALL platforms will end at the same time.



With the launch of the new Season, please note that patch sizes will be larger than normal on all platforms. [2/2] — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 15, 2021

Players are also advised to note that due to this update accompanying the launch of the new season, the file sizes will be notably bigger on all platforms. Considering the amount of new content coming to Fortnite with Chapter 2 Season 6, it seems obvious that the patch sizes will be larger than usual.

Chapter 2 Season 6 will begin with a solo player experience that will determine the theme for the upcoming season. It remains to be seen what Epic Games has planned for Fortnite.