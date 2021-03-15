Fortnite Season 6 Leak hints at secret "Underground" locations coming next season

Fortnite Season 6 is just a few hours away. The Fortnite community is running helter-skelter to make sense of every single teaser that Epic Games has dropped so far. One of the hot topics currently are the rumored underground tunnels.

The fifth issue of the Batman Zero point comics talks about how Batman and the others explore a network of underground tunnels. The exact origin of these tunnels isn't known, or that's what everyone thought until recently.

What are these underground tunnels as seen in the Fortnite Season 6 leaks?

- Possible Season 6 POI Leak? -



In the description of the 5th Batman/Fortnite comic (Release: June 15), Batman and other characters explore an "underground complex of the island" to escape the loop.



Underground POIs in Season 6?



Via: @ShiinaBR @fortnite_stw#Fortnite — Incredible - Fortnite Leaks (@IncredibleLeaks) March 9, 2021

In December 2020, a data miner named FortTroy leaked a few images of underground facilities under Colossal Coliseum, Stealthy Stronghold, and Hunters Haven. These facilities belong to The Imagined Order going by the logo on the floor and the walls.

Fans believe that all these places are connected via these underground tunnels in the game, and players will be able to move from one location to another via this network of tunnels in Fortnite Season 6.

It's common knowledge that Jonesy works for the Imagined Order, but he's been disappointed with the way they've been acting of late.

Based on the previous Fortnite Season 6 teasers that Epic Games came up with and from the current image that just arrived, it's evident that Jonesy is going rogue. He will mostly be standing up against the Imagined Order along with the hunters he recruited on the island.

As heard from Jonesy's reality logs, the Zero Point is very unstable and is threatening to uproot the very foundation of reality. From the reality logs, it's also evident that Jonesy plans on getting in touch with The Seven to help him contain the Zero Point. How that pans out will only be revealed after the live event in Fortnite Season 6.

Imagine that next season The Grotto will become Batcave 😳 — Alexutzu | Fortnite Leaks & News (@AlexFNBRLeaks) March 14, 2021

The discovery of these underground tunnels, along with the confirmation of Batman's arrival, has led to speculation that Batman will make his Batcave within Fortnite island. Players might also be able to explore this POI.

The addition of these underground tunnels will add a new dimension to the gameplay as well. Building space will be restricted, and players will have a nice chance to set up traps if the tunnels are short on space.

There will be more information on these tunnels once Fortnite Season 6 goes live.