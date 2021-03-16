Fortnite Season 6 leaks: Crafting abilities, tameable animals, information trading, and more confirmed to arrive this season

The Fortnite Season 6 update is almost here. At the time of writing this article, downtime has already begun, and the Fortnite Season 6 update will be rolled out any minute now.

Fortnite Season 6 promises to be a very fast-paced one, as derived from the teasers that were revealed earlier. Along with a possible map change, there are tons of other features that will potentially arrive in the game.

Fortnite Season 6 update will possibly bring these three features

#1 - Crafting

Animals arriving in #FortniteSeason6 - you'll be able to use their bones & meat for crafting: https://t.co/ctj9hNutla — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) March 16, 2021

One of the features that is being heavily talked about is crafting. The teasers revealed that animals will be in the game after the Fortnite Season 6 update.

Data miners are speculating that players will now be able to use these animal bones in Fortnite Season 6 to craft items within the game.

#2 - Purchasable information

Data miner Hypex believes that players will be able to purchase rifts and information about the next storm circle. However, players being able to purchase them from upgrade stations, or them being available via NPCs like the weapons in season 5 still remain a mystery.

You will be able to purchase rifts & next storm circle info



Also "Chickens" might be glidable (meaning you can grab it and glide) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 16, 2021

Being able to purchase information about the next storm circle may prove beneficial to players in the game because it'll help them plan out their moves accordingly.

Knowing where the circle will concentrate will allow players to concentrate themselves in the given area so that they don't have to travel too much as the storm begins shrinking.

#3 - Tameable animals

Upcoming items & abilities:



Makeshift Rifle

Primal Shotgun

Wolf

Meat item

Pump Shotgun

Cuddle Fish

Makeshift Shotgun

Makeshift Submachine Gun

Primal SMG

Boar

Spire Guardian

items you can craft with Stink Sacs

Makeshift Revolver



via @jemFleaks #FortniteSeason6 — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) March 16, 2021

The most interesting part of this season is the availability of animals in Fortnite Season 6. People on the internet have been speculating that the Fortnite Season 6 update will see the inclusion of wolves and wild boars.

As mentioned earlier, players will be able to use their bones for crafting different objects in the game. However, it also appears that these animals will be tameable in Fortnite Season 6.

New Wildlife arriving in S6!



- Spire Guardian

- Frog

- Chicken

- Boar

- Wolf#Fortnite — Max // Fortnite Leaks (@FNLeaksAndInfo) March 16, 2021

Being able to tame animals after the Fortnite Season 6 update will have an interesting effect on the gameplay itself.

Both wild boars and wolves are wild animals, and players could probably tame and use them to attack other players in the game. While the usage of animals is a total speculation at this point in time, it's somewhat confirmed that animals will be coming to the game.

From whatever information Epic Games has released till now, Fortnite Season 6 looks very promising and hopefully the story is as interesting as seen in the teasers.