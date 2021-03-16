When are Fortnite servers coming back up: Server downtime and live event details

Fortnite’s servers have been down for a while now, and fans are wondering when they’ll finally be able to indulge in Chapter 2 Season 6.

Considering Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will be kicking off with a cinematic story of the Zero Point Crisis, Epic Games has already revealed the time remaining before the new season begins. Additionally, this update was scheduled a bit earlier than previous seasonal updates.

Although the v16.00 update is already available for multiple players to download, they cannot access Fortnite until and unless the server downtime ends. The server downtime is scheduled to end at 4 AM Eastern Time or 1 AM Pacific Time.

This means that gamers have less than an hour to go before Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 begins with the Zero Point Crisis cinematic story.

Epic Games has also confirmed that the upcoming season's theme will be revealed during the solo-player experience that will follow the Zero Point Crisis cinematic.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 live event details

According to various leaks and the image revealed by Epic for the cinematic trailer, it seems like Agent Jones will be seen fighting the IO Guards with the help of his fellow hunters.

However, the entire story behind this plotline remains a mystery until and unless the cinematic story is released.

There’s just a few moments to go before the beginning of Chapter 2 Season 6, and the past few days have been all about possible leaks that might appear in Fortnite. However, be it the possibility of a Batcave or the introduction of various new points of interest, the community has witnessed many leaks and rumors over the last week.

Despite all the leaks and rumors surrounding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, the developers at Epic have done exceptionally well not to reveal any concrete leak for the upcoming season.

The Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, Donald Mustard, said:

“So excited for S6 tomorrow! Been working on this next moment of Fortnite for a longgg time. It’s best without spoilers! Don’t look at stuff until you can experience yourself. It’s worth it.”

Considering all of this, the community is in the final minutes of this agonizing wait for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 with the hope that it will live up to all the hype.