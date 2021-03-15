When does the Fortnite Season 6 Live event start: Timings, Teasers, Leaks and everything so far

Fortnite Season 6 has been filled with leaks and rumors but not much is concrete, which can be believed has been gathered here.

When does the Fortnite live event start? Fortnite Season 6 will be released on March 16, 2021, but no official launch time for the Live Event has been announced. However, previous seasons have generally made the servers go down at 12 am PST.

However, this doesn't really answer the question of when does the Fortnite live event start. Based on the releases of previous seasons, it's safe to assume players will be able to start between 1 a.m. PST and 4 a.m. PST on March 16.

Fortnite Season 6 trailers tease the plotline

Zero Point Crisis will conclude with players controlling Agent Jones in his final mission of the season. The trailers do not reveal exactly what will happen but here are a few things that are possible.

According to a teaser for Season 6, Jonesy believes the new Battle Pass will alter or bring an end to reality. So, its possible players could experience alternate versions of past events, or a blend of two map locations.

Agent Jones has gathered a formidable force of Hunters, but time is running short as the Zero Point continues to destabilize.



Grab the Hunters in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/bNZ6R95ehU — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 14, 2021

Agent Jones mentions The Seven in the second trailer. In Fortnite, The Seven usually appear when big changes are about to occur to the map. If Agent Jones is attempting to communicate with The Seven, it almost confirms big-time changes.

A significant part of previous seasons in Chapter 1 were wolves, so it is possible they will return this season. In one trailer, a wolf's head can be seen from the side. There is also a strong possibility Jonesy may transform into some kind of wolf creature, an homage to the Dire tier 100 creature from Chapter 1 Season 6.

People are speculating that Season 6 may involve paranormal themes. It has also been rumored that some designs seen on other images are the same as the ones on the Cube Monster.

Fortnite Season 6 confirms DC Tie in

The Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic series will launch on April 20 as a collaboration between Epic Games and DC Comics. There is an in-game cosmetic code found in each comic and redeeming all six comics gives access to the Armored Batman Zero Outfit.

While the DC comics will have a connection to the season 6 storyline, the entire Battle Pass may not have a DC angle. There is a strong likelihood that Fortnite Season 6 will feature DC-related narratives.

