Fortnite Season 6 will likely make way for major map changes and locations from the past

Fortnite Season 6 looks like it's going to be special in a lot of ways. The build-up to this season has been nothing short of crazy. By the look of the teasers that were released, it looks like Fortnite Season 6 is going to be really fast-paced compared to Fortnite Season 5.

The Zero Point is very unstable and could explode any minute. It'll likely explode in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6's live event and bring about a lot of changes in the map.

The Zero Point could potentially destroy the entire map during the live event for Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 MAP CONCEPT!

This is what I think the Season 6 map may look like based on leaks and rumours

Many people on the internet have been speculating that the Zero Point will explode and the old map will return. However, the chances of the old map returning are quite low.

Back in Season X, the Zero Point exploded, and players were teleported to the Chapter 2 map with new POIs. Even if the old maps don't return, it shouldn't stop Epic Games from bringing back old POIs to Fortnite Season 6.

In fact, Epic Games teased Lucky Landing's return back when Vi was introduced in the February Crew Pack. There's also speculation that Lucky Landing will be back as Listy Landing in Fortnite Season 6. So it wouldn't really be a surprise if a couple of old POIs return with some small changes in details.

There's an ongoing debate within the Fortnite community about the maps in the game. Some individuals believe that the Chapter 1 map was better, while others argue that the Chapter 2 map was better.

For those inclined towards the map from Chapter 1, old POIs in a new avatar is the closest they'll get to the return of Chapter 1. It'll be interesting to see how the Zero Point changes the entire map. The hunter portals have begun destabilizing, so there's a chance some new POI may come up where these portals now stand.

- Possible Season 6 POI Leak? -



In the description of the 5th Batman/Fortnite comic (Release: June 15), Batman and other characters explore an "underground complex of the island" to escape the loop.



Underground POIs in Season 6?



Via: @ShiinaBR @fortnite_stw#Fortnite — Incredible - Fortnite Leaks

There's also word of some underground tunnels in Fortnite. They could be formed due to the Zero Point going berserk, or they could be old tunnels through which the Imagined Order keeps sending the I.O. Guards. It is all a mystery.