Fortnite Season 6 reignites the Skill-based matchmaking debate as Sweats take over the game

The launch of Fortnite Season 6 saw the skill-based matchmaking being reset. Fans are greatly disappointed with the unpleasant in-game experience.

Fortnite is actually good now, SBMM is kinda broken but I’m hoping it’ll fix itself because there’s nothing worse — GexTex (@gex_tex) March 17, 2021

Skill-based matchmaking is intended to make the game more enjoyable for everyone involved. However, a major faction of the community has always opposed the same. According to them, skill-based matchmaking ruins the in-game experience by creating a competitive environment.

Nevertheless, Epic Games has chosen to implement Skill-based matchmaking in Fortnite Season 6, which has disappointed fans. Players have been complaining about the supreme difficulty during the early days of a season. Some disenfranchised players switched to a different game.

Fortnite is in an all time low rn with the current state of SBMM... It went from a party game to play with your friends for fun, to the sweatiest 24/7 game in existence! The only difference between pubs and arena is the siphon. I’d rather get shit on by an aug in Warzone... smh — REBEL Kicho (@akaKicho) March 17, 2021

Despite the community's outcries, it remains to be seen how long Epic Games will keep Skill-based matchmaking in Fortnite.

Issues with Skill-based matchmaking continues in Fortnite Season 6

Although Skill-based matchmaking allows for a more balanced match a few weeks into the season, it can be absolutely devastating towards the early days.

Given that the skill-based matchmaking charts have reset with the new season, top-rated Fortnite players are getting matched with players who play casually. This has resulted in multiple players falling victim to horrifying in-game experiences, leading to genuine disappointment.

i really don't complain about sweats that much, since it's mostly epic's fault for still having sbmm since that shit just cannot work in a battle royale game, also the fact that fortnite's sbmm is pretty shit, you win one match and you get paired with world cup players. — rooven (@rrooven) March 17, 2021

until fortnite fixes their SBMM, warzone is far better imo — Winter Tim (@Quartz_Fox) March 16, 2021

So I can understand why you think Fortnite is the best game, but for there to be a best game there would have to be a lot of things that Fortnite doesn't.

1: A wholesome player base

2: Good sbmm

3: Balanced weapons

4: Community interaction

5: Did I mention good sbmm? — Kit the chubby kitten 😻 (@Sexy_Cute_Kit) March 18, 2021

@EpicGames takes out SBMM and maybe people will play your game again. I still love Fortnite though. No hate! — CROWN (@CROWN_MadePure) March 16, 2021

After around 6 months I decided to give fortnite a try again. I can’t deny the fact that I was only disappointed. Again. The crafting system isn’t ridiculous and tedious, the SBMM system is as broke as it used to be and don’t even get me started on the loot pool. — Saifi-37 (@37_saifi) March 17, 2021

@FortniteGame I come back to ur game to check out the new season and I think it's great



Just one small complaint



SBMM IS STILL IN THE GAME AND I GET SWEATY LOBBIES ALL THE TIME



If you remove SBMM the game will be fun again — I'm saved from the fortnite kids (@ROBBlE69) March 16, 2021

Nevertheless, Epic Games has neither removed this feature nor made any comments regarding a possible removal. Regardless, the community has continued to express its disapproval of Skill-based matchmaking in Fortnite Season 6.

Additionally, multiple fans have also questioned the requirement of a skill reset with the season change. A player's skill depends on their understanding of the game. A new season shouldn't have a massive effect on skill rankings that cannot be adjusted over a few new season games.

Yeah if Fortnite could adjust or remove SBMM then everything would be fine again. — Mannie ❼ (@manniefresh03) March 18, 2021

If they remove sbmm its amazing — I'm saved from the fortnite kids (@ROBBlE69) March 16, 2021

Yeah I noticed this last season as well it’s like they reset SBMM, like all accounts are suddenly new and forgot how to play or something? So they have to figure out their skill all over again? It makes no sense. Skill isn’t season dependent. — Fortnite Switch Physics (@PhysicsSwitch) March 17, 2021

This makes zero sense to me. It’s not like my skill level changed from Monday to Tuesday... why would they reset SBMM? This company sometimes... — Fortnite Switch Physics (@PhysicsSwitch) March 17, 2021

Epic Games has made no comments regarding the future of skill-based matchmaking in Fortnite. As it stands at the moment, it seems like the community will have to persevere for a few weeks until some parity is restored to the matchmaking.