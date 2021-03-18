Create
Fortnite Season 6 reignites the Skill-based matchmaking debate as Sweats take over the game

(Image via Epic Games)
Titas "TeeKay" Khan
ANALYST
Modified 5 min ago
The launch of Fortnite Season 6 saw the skill-based matchmaking being reset. Fans are greatly disappointed with the unpleasant in-game experience.

Skill-based matchmaking is intended to make the game more enjoyable for everyone involved. However, a major faction of the community has always opposed the same. According to them, skill-based matchmaking ruins the in-game experience by creating a competitive environment.

Nevertheless, Epic Games has chosen to implement Skill-based matchmaking in Fortnite Season 6, which has disappointed fans. Players have been complaining about the supreme difficulty during the early days of a season. Some disenfranchised players switched to a different game.

Despite the community's outcries, it remains to be seen how long Epic Games will keep Skill-based matchmaking in Fortnite.

Issues with Skill-based matchmaking continues in Fortnite Season 6

Although Skill-based matchmaking allows for a more balanced match a few weeks into the season, it can be absolutely devastating towards the early days.

Given that the skill-based matchmaking charts have reset with the new season, top-rated Fortnite players are getting matched with players who play casually. This has resulted in multiple players falling victim to horrifying in-game experiences, leading to genuine disappointment.

Nevertheless, Epic Games has neither removed this feature nor made any comments regarding a possible removal. Regardless, the community has continued to express its disapproval of Skill-based matchmaking in Fortnite Season 6.

Additionally, multiple fans have also questioned the requirement of a skill reset with the season change. A player's skill depends on their understanding of the game. A new season shouldn't have a massive effect on skill rankings that cannot be adjusted over a few new season games.

Epic Games has made no comments regarding the future of skill-based matchmaking in Fortnite. As it stands at the moment, it seems like the community will have to persevere for a few weeks until some parity is restored to the matchmaking.

Published 18 Mar 2021, 17:44 IST
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Season 6
