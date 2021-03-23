Tabor Hill shows how the reactive Isabelle outfit is the best skin in Fortnite Season 6

Popular YouTuber Tabor Hill recently shared a video featuring all of the finer details of the new Isabelle skin, showcasing what could be the best Fortnite skin so far.

With Fortnite Season 6 recently released, the new Isabelle skin has taken over the Fortnite community.

The new season has offered loopers several new features, NPCs, skins and unravels even more of the story around the Zero Point. However, this mystical skin has overshadowed all of these elements.

Isabelle skin takes over Fortnite Season 6

News of the Isabelle skin leaked prior to the official release of Fortnite Season 6. Before the outfit even had the opportunity to make its debut in the item store, where she will be available for a few more hours, Isabelle had already gained the love of Fortnite players everywhere.

The Isabelle skin is fully equipped. The skin comes with two variants, an emote and a magical interactive back bling.

Isabelle's Magical Book Back Bling {Image via Tabor Hill on YouTube}

As Tabor Hill illustrated in his video, Isabelle's back bling glows with pink flames (or green, depending on the style).

When equipped, players will see an animation occur with the back bling once an opponent has been eliminated by the player and when the looper uses Isabelle's built-in emote to transform.

Isabelle Transformation Animation {Image via Tabor Hill on YouTube}

The creator of the Isabelle skin, who had a skin featured in the item shop before, also recently gave some loopers in the Fortnite community another reason to appreciate Isabelle.

The Fortnite Season 6 Isabelle skin creator, known as @DenniConcepts on Twitter, confirmed one day after the season's release that Isabelle is a bisexual skin.

Though this news has not been specifically mentioned or acknowledged by Epic Games yet, the creator has spoken. For many fans, that is enough.

To have representation like this was quite groundbreaking for Fortnite and video games in general. Fans everywhere have not only appreciated the fun animations and cute style of the skin but also her mystical storyline and important representation.

With all of the new features found in Fortnite Season 6 being completely unique to the game, Isabelle's arrival feels magical. Should loopers be looking to secure her skin, they may want to get to the item shop before the day ends.