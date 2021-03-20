Fortnite Season 6: How to get the new Isabelle skin

Fortnite Season 6 has players looking to swiftly move through battle pass tiers and secure their #1 Victory Royale, as new aspects of the game seem set to be revealed daily.

Among the release of several new weapons, animals, and points of interest, the release of one character skin has fans particularly excited.

How to get the new Isabelle skin in Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite Season 6 has already brought players several new skins, weapons, and more.

However, a popular creator on Twitter, who previously had a Winter-themed character skin developed in-game, has returned with another skin: Isabella.

I can't even begin to express how amazing & life changing these past few months have been. 2 Fortnite skins in the game in the span of 3 months. Being able to see my designs come to life. So much love & support from our community. You've made my dreams come true!



Thank you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5vRQBMDMBm — D3NNI ✦ (@DenniConcepts) March 16, 2021

The creator, known as D3NNI on Twitter, is currently sending out messages of excitement and anticipation as their second skin is released in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Season 6 players had been aware of the Isabelle skin for some time due to leakers across the internet. However, they were not sure of when she would be released.

Loopers were thrilled to see the creator put out the above tweet out on the launch day of Fortnite Season 6, as they knew Isabelle would be featured in the new season.

While the exact release date of the Isabelle skin within Fortnite Season 6 is still unknown, fans are speculating that she will be featured in the item shop once D3NNI's original Twitter account is restored.

Fortnite Season 6 players are also discussing the possibility that the Isabelle skin could be connected to the Cube and Zero Points Crisis. This theory pairs well with the speculation surrounding the Raz skin that is available in this Season's battle pass.

- The back bling for the upcoming Isabelle skin seems to have some things written about Kevin the cube in it as seen below! (@InTheShadeYT)



- And there’s is also a chance that we may see the Isabelle skin in the next shop rotation #FortniteSeason6 pic.twitter.com/fIT7TVlUOC — JayKey | Fortnite News 👑 (@JayKeyFN) March 18, 2021

Should Isabelle be yet another hint to to the Fortnite Season 6 storyline that is slowly unraveling for players, the gaming experience of the battle royale will become rich with depth and endless possibilities.

The recent reveal of the Russo Brothers' involvement in the Zero Point Crisis Cinematic does seem to enhance the chances that an entertaining and complex storyline could be coming to Fortnite.

Should players be saving V-Bucks to purchase the unreleased but confirmed Isabelle skin, they may want to pay close attention to the item store, as it continuously rotates through various items.