Top 5 secrets players may have missed in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has taken the gaming community by storm, much like the storm that takes loopers in the actual game.

Popular YouTube Gamer Ali-A covers all ten hidden secrets found so far within this new season. The top 5 secrets can be found below.

Top 5 secrets players missed in the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

#5 - Chicken Crafting Glitch in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Starting off the list of Top 5 secrets gathered from Ali-A's list is a glitch most gamers may not have had the pleasure of witnessing yet.

I tuned into a fortnite stream and saw a dude taming a wolf then flying around on a chicken... wat — Daulton. (@_daultt) March 17, 2021

While some gamers are familiar with the new ability to fly while holding a chicken, Ali-A highlights another secret ability of the chicken now found while playing Fortnite Season 6.

Chickens can't normally fly, but they can craft. {Image via Ali-A}

Advertisement

Should a gamer capture a chicken and manage to keep ahold of it while selecting a craft to complete, the chicken will then be the tool used to craft the item.

#4 - "Film-like" Fortnite clip featuring praising figures

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Zero Point Story Cinematic was revealed on Tuesday, 16 March. While many viewers picked up on several subtle messages regarding The Seven, Geno, and The Sisters, Ali-A points to a secret that literally flashes before the viewers' eyes.

Zero Point Praising {Image via Ali-A}

Ali-A shows viewers a frame-by-frame breakdown of the flash, pointing to the intense "film-like" realism of the setting seen in the flash. With this, reasonable speculation rises regarding the possibility of a live-action Fortnite film or show.

Advertisement

#3 - Free loot for NPC interactions

With Fortnite Season 6 just beginning, players are actively looking for the best places to drop for looting. Ali-A's countdown provided excellent insight into secret ways for gamers to gain loot and items simply through exploring.

NPCs across the map provide free loot. {Image via Ali-A}

To help Fortnite Season 6 players easily uncover this secret, Ali-A directly credited this tweet and the user who provided it:

[UPDATED] Season 6 NPC locations pic.twitter.com/oo4VrVLSzC — MLL (@meetlootllama) March 17, 2021

While the locations of the NPCs are visible above, what they provide for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 loopers upon interaction is still unknown.

#2 - Dinosaurs

Gamers everywhere have recognized the "Primal" theme of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, but they may not have noticed the Easter egg found in front of them.

Advertisement

Rather, dinosaur eggs are found throughout the Primal area of the map.

Hidden markings around the map suggest the arrival of dinosaurs. {Image via Ali-A}

While YouTuber Ali-A shows in-game code supporting the idea that dinosaurs are coming to the game in a more interactive way than just decorative eggs, there is another possible connection.

A new boss featured in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 goes by the name of "Raptor" and could possibly be tied to the dinosaurs revealed in the future.

#1 - The presence of the Cube

Fondly referred to as "Kevin," the Cube that entered the game during Chapter 1 Season 5 has been connected to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Ali-A acknowledges the cube's absence by pointing to how Kevin might become relevant again.

Raz's Cube-like Markings {Image via Ali-A}

Advertisement

Raz is a new skin available to unlock in the battle pass that has Cube-like runes carved onto his body in his alternate style. The back bling available with him has a description referring to the "secrets behind the Spires".

Ali-A astutely comments that the Spire locations featured in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 are closely aligned with the Cube locations of Chapter 1 Season 5.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 already has a lot to offer players as far as brand new content as well as content relating to original stories introduced in Chapter 1. As players work through this new season, even more secrets are bound to be discovered.