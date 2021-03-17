Fortnite Season 6: All new boss locations, Mythic weapons, and more

Fortnite Season 6 launched just hours ago revealing brand new NPC bosses, locations, Mythic weapons, and more.

As seen in the first moments of Fortnite Season 6 gameplay, the Zero Point has been sealed off by Agent-Gone-Rogue Jonesy for the sake of stabilizing the reality within the loop. This creates what is now known as The Spire, bringing gamers the new bosses of the season.

New bosses, Mythic items, and where to find them in Fortnite Season 6

With the appearance of the Spire, and other new locations, comes the Spire Guardians and Spire Assassins. Dropping at the top of any smaller Spire location on the Fortnite Season 6 map seems to spawn the Spire Guardians. The Spire Assassins can be found at the main Spire in the center of the map.

Once you find these NPCs, it is important to engage with them as they will drop new Mythical items. Note that when engaging with the two Spire-based bosses, they have the ability to teleport while fighting.

The Spire Guardians located at the smaller Spires will drop a glowing orb that directs you back to the Spire at the center of the Fortnite Season 6 map. Players should know that you must carry the orb the entire way back to the main Spire.

The orb will not go into the player's inventory. Players can find assistance with covering the distance, though, as the top of every smaller Spire provides a jump pad. This jump pad will launch the player a great deal closer to the center of the map.

After bringing this orb to the larger Spire, insert the orb into the shrine to receive the Mythic Spire Jumpboots.

(2/4)

At the Mini Spires you can find "Spire Guardians", they spawn with a Epic Primal Rifle, and can teleport. If you manage to defeat one they will drop an Orb that you can pick up. The orb has a light coming off of it that points at the Spire big Spire at the Center map. pic.twitter.com/Tfx5poVJct — Kingbuilder27 (@Kingbuilder27) March 16, 2021

From here players can easily tackle the next new boss, the Spire Assassin. Defeating the boss will give players the Mythic Spire Assassin's Primal Shotgun.

This shiny new weapon captures a new element to be found in Fortnite Season 6, the Primal theme. Beware, the Spire Assassin will be fighting back with this weapon as well.

The last brand new NPC boss to be featured here is Raptor, found at the Crash Site in Coral Castle. Raptor will offer more of a fight to players who attempt to take him down.

However, the rewards are worth it as he drops the new Primal SMG before turning into an interactable NPC. The power of this weapon is already gaining the attention of the Fortnite community.

Nerf the legendary and epic primal SMG — Dillon Sinha (@DillonSinha) March 16, 2021

These are just some of the many new and exciting elements to expect when playing Fortnite Season 6. Players can expect many other new items, skins, and challenges while working through this Season's battle pass.