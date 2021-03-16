How to get the Mythic Spire Jump Boots in Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite has added the Mythic Spire Jump Boots to the game for Season 2 Chapter, which offers a lot of interesting abilities like jumping high and redeploying a glider.

Players can use this guide to help get the actual boots. It is not as simple as just picking them up. Receiving the Mythic Spire Jump Boots can be a long process.

It’s best to follow the instructions right after jumping off of the battlebus.

Related: Fortnite Season 6: Who are Geno and "The Foundation" and what are they after?

Related: How to unlock Lara Croft's character in Fortnite Season 6

The steps to get Mythic Spire Jump Boots in Fortnite Season 6

One of the first steps for obtaining the Mythic Spire Jump boots requires the elimination of one of the Guardians on the map. Landing on the smaller spires is also a good bet, but the map below shows exactly where the guardians are.

Advertisement

Image via Epic Games

Guardians can teleport short distances when they are shot, so players have to be on the move to kill one. Once killed, the Guardians drop Guardian Orbs. Players only need to kill one of the Guardians to get the orb required for the next steps.

The orb itself does not go into any inventory slots. A player must take one of these orbs as far as The Spire and place it in the crystal waiting there. The orb shoots out a beam of light that will direct the way. The Mythic Spire Jumboots will pop out, ready for the player to pick up.

The tweet below details this process.

How to get the Mythic Spire Jumpboots in #FortniteSeason6



Bring a Guardian Orb to The Spire and place it in the pillar pic.twitter.com/3AIyMDZ4IA — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) March 16, 2021

These Mythic Spire Jump boots take up an inventory slot, but they are extremely useful.

The tweet below presents the actions that the Mythic Spire Jump boots can do.

The Mythic Spire Jumpboots in action



Double Jump = Hop Rocks

Triple Jump = Re-Deploy pic.twitter.com/zbPeIbHjBh — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) March 16, 2021

Advertisement

Using the boots while double-jumping prevents fall damage and allows a huge jump. Triple-jumping lets players reuse the glider.

The Mythic Spire Jumpboots look like a great addition, and players should do all they can to get it and enhance their Fortnite experience.

Related: Fortnite Season 6 Challenges Week 1: Full list and how to complete them