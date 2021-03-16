Fortnite Season 6 Challenges Week 1: Full list and how to complete them

The Fortnite Season 6 Challenges have arrived with the new season, and there is plenty to do. At first, these challenges may seem difficult or time-consuming, but this guide will help players transition into the new season.

To get through all the quests in Fortnite Season 6 Challenges as quickly as possible, players should complete them in the order presented. Getting through all of the quests will take at least a few hours. Following this guide will cut that time significantly.

Guide for all Fortnite Season 6 challenges and how to accomplish them

Collect mechanical parts from vehicles, trailers, buses, or tractors

Image via Comrad3s & EverydayFN

This quest is best when done first in the Fortnite Season 6 Challenges because players need the parts for another quest. Go to any RV or car and just destroy it for its materials.

Hunt Wildlife

Image via Comrad3s

Since players will have to repeat these steps several times in the Fortnite Season 6 Challenges to craft weapons for the next few quests, this quest should be done right after collecting parts.

On the map above, a great hunting spot is highlighted in orange. Orange spots contain a lot of wildlife.

Craft a hunter’s cloak

Image via Comrad3s & EverydayFN

This is the first thing players should craft when doing the Fortnite Season 6 Challenges. The hunter’s cloak doesn’t need many materials to craft. A player can normally craft this back bling once they have killed two animals. Move over to the crafting menu, pick the meat, and the cloak should be the first item shown to craft.

Craft Primal weapons using bones and makeshift weapons

Image via Comrad3s

When crafting, players must make sure to pick any weapon that asks for bones. The smartest way to complete this part of the Fortnite Season 6 Challenges is to buy bones from an NPC.

Buying bones from an NPC is advantageous because it will allow the player to perform his “talk to NPCs” quest. Players can also hunt more animals to obtain more resources.

Craft mechanical weapons using mechanical parts and a makeshift weapon

Image via EverydayFN

To complete this step of the Fortnite Season 6 Challenges, players need to have destroyed RVs, cars, trailers, and other mechanical objects. Crafting any weapon that requires a mechanical part will complete this quest.

Talk to characters

Image via EverydayFN

This is the easiest of the Fortnite Season 6 challenges. The quest will end once the players interact with the characters and get some tasks done with them, from buying something to obtaining intel.

Find golden artifacts near The Spire (1/3)

Image via Comrad3s

This is arguably the hardest of the Fortnite Season 6 Challenges and is best done last to complete the set. There are three locations for this quest, and they are all below. The first one is best done separately from the last two because they are connected.

A boarded-up door can be found on the west side of the spire's center. This will be right next to some stairs. Destroy the boarded-up door, and the golden llama will be seen immediately.

Find golden artifacts near The Spire (2/3)

Image via Comrad3s

Northeast of the center of the spire, there will be a stall selling corn and other items. Walk over to the map location and look inside every stall; this one will be closest to the stairs. The golden llama can be spotted once behind the stall.

Find golden artifacts near The Spire (3/3)

Image via Comrad3s

Follow the map to the next location. It’s located one level above the last artifact. Open the door next to two staircases. There will be an artifact inside that room.

