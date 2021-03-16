Fortnite Season 6 is out, and the grind is about to start. With so many new changes made to the game, newcomers may find it a bit confusing to get things done.

The new changes include a crafting system, taming animals, and more. Fortnite Season 6 Week 1 Challenge is already live, and there are many ways to farm easy experience points to climb the level ladder.

Using loot from wildlife and technology untouched by the pulse, craft your own weapons anywhere. craft high-damage primal weapons like the primal rifle, high-precision familiar weapons like the revolver, and powerful bows like the flame and metal bow. pic.twitter.com/JFQ8iMv9H1 — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) March 16, 2021

This easy challenge of collecting mechanical parts is a great way to get familiar with the new changes to the game. Simply collect mechanical parts from vehicles, trailers, buses, and tractors. While it may sound a bit confusing, collecting mechanical parts is a breeze.

Four new vehicles have been teased: the Bear, Mudflap, Prevalent and Whiplash. #Fortnite



via @FortTory pic.twitter.com/fr0vAauZ64 — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) June 30, 2020

Here's a simple step-by-step guide to getting things started.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 1 Challenge: How and where to collect Mechanical parts from Vehicles, trailers, buses, and tractors

Log into the game and enter the solo game mode lobby. This will make it easier as the matchmaking time will be reduced. After jumping off the battle bus, gently glide past The Spire to a little green patch on the map.

The landing zone is not a hot spot due to the lack of top-tier loot, so the chances of other players being there will be rather low. Landing here is a great way to get a headstart on the challenge.

The area has four vehicles, all ready to be stripped down for parts. All there is to do is break them down for parts. After successfully breaking them down, the challenge should be nearly done. Each vehicle will drop one mechanical part, so just one more part will be needed to finish the challenge.

After collecting four mechanical parts, a little further north, a truck will be sitting idol on the road. Break it down into parts, and the challenge will be complete. Upon completing the challenge, players will receive 24,000 experience points.

Another great place to farm for mechanical parts in Fortnite Season 6 is Retail Row. However, keep in mind that it could be harder to farm here as players do often drop in here since it's a good place for loot.