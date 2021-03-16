Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has officially arrived, and it's that time of the year again where players across the globe will be eagerly looking forward to getting their hands on the coveted Victory Royale Umbrella.

While a lot may have changed since the first season of Fortnite which arrived back in 2017, the one thing that has remained constant is the initially elusive search for the famed Victory Royale Umbrella.

The Fortnite Season 6 Victory Royale Umbrella has been revealed courtesy of leaks by several data miners online.

Featuring a robust metallic finish, here's what the Victory Umbrella looks like in Season 6:

Officially called "The Foundational Brella," the Fortnite Season 6 Victory Umbrella is part of "The Seven" set and is emblazoned with the colors of the ominous new leader called "The Foundation."

Here is the Foundational 'Brella in game! pic.twitter.com/e2drvtUsRR — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 16, 2021

Regarding the all-important question of how to get the Fortnite Season 6 Victory Royale Umbrella, the answer is fairly simple: Win a match in any of the game's core modes: Solos, Duos or Squads.

Best ways to equip the Fortnite Season 6 Victory Royale Umbrella

With The Foundation expected to play a major role in the narrative of Fortnite Season 6, it is quite understandable that Epic Games have decided to model the Victory Umbrella on the sinister leader of The Seven.

The best way to obtain the Victory Royale Umbrella is by heading into a game of Solos, Duos or Squads and outlasting every opponent. This will guarantee that you will be taking home a coveted Victory Royale.

It is to be noted that the Umbrella cannot be obtained via LTMs or Team Rumble. Once you've claimed your first win, simply exit the match and the unlockable reward pop-up should signify that The Seven-themed Victory Royale Umbrella is officially yours.

In terms of outlasting opponents, players would do well to develop a meticulous plan in terms of landing spots as a rich haul in terms of quality loot often ends up determining the longevity of one's game.

Once that elusive first Victory Royale is out of the way, players can certainly favor their fortune as they swoop onto the Fortnite island, armed with their shiny new Fortnite Season 6 Victory Royale Umbrella in tow.