Fortnite Season 6 Leaks: Who are The Seven in Fortnite and what does their return mean

The Seven in Fortnite have been teased to return, but for those who don’t know, this is a pretty big deal.

The Seven were teased in a new trailer for Fortnite Season 6. The Seven is a mysterious organization in Fortnite. Seven members are presumably in The Seven, three known to us and four unidentified. The Seven first appeared in Chapter 1: Season 3 and have yet to be seen again in Chapter 2.

"8752" is code of The Seven file.

8+7+5+2=22!!!

22 minutes; this is a time in The Loop!!!#Fortnite #FortniteSeason6 pic.twitter.com/yMJZAFQCqs — Natix | FN Leaks & News (@NatixLeaks) March 14, 2021

Whenever The Seven shows up in Fortnite, it means a huge change to the map and storyline of Fortnite. The last time the Seven in Fortnite arrived, the entire map changed, which had many players wondering "who are The Seven?" After the change in Chapter 1, The Seven seemed to have disappeared.

Fortnite players when they hear "The Seven" pic.twitter.com/ElM8HnFhhD — Alek (@alekbroz) March 14, 2021

The closest players have gotten to a return in Chapter 2 is a marking on the tree in the Season 2 trailer. In it, there are three figures, that may be The Visitor, The Scientist, and The Paradigm, and four question marks, perhaps signifying the four unknown members.

You messed up Jones ! Ngl I'm impatient to see what they have in store for the Zero Crisis event, hope the seven are involved :)#Fortnite #FortniteSeason5 #FortniteZeroPoint pic.twitter.com/aBh1OaY3OO — MelakDX (@MelakFnite) March 12, 2021

Advertisement

It has been theorized that the members of The Seven are one person from different realms.

“This is agent jones, requesting access to all materials relating to the seven.” pic.twitter.com/eG8WDgTdF8 — Bullzye ☆ (@ItzBullzye) March 14, 2021

Who are The Seven in Fortnite? It is not clear how The Seven came to be, or what their true intentions are. In the Chapter 2 Season 5 trailer Jones’ boss says “and do not draw the attention of The Seven.” It is rumored that their intentions in Chapter 2 are related to Zero Point.

Related: Fortnite Season 6 teaser confirms the return of 'The Seven' as Agent Jones goes rogue

Related: Fortnite Season 6 Leaks: Battle Pass Tier 100 Skin, Seasonal Theme, Event detail and more

The Seven in Fortnite have always had a big hand in changes, but who are the seven and why have the come again?

The Seven's first revealed member, The Visitor, arrived from an unknown world in Season 3. A metal space capsule embedded within a meteor brought him to the island. We learned that the meteor was designed to destroy Zero Point in the Season X event.

Advertisement

This never answered the question of 'who are The Seven?' But it did tell players that they were a force that could do a lot to the game. All that is truly known about The Seven is that when they arrive, Fortnite changes in a big way.

More of The Seven in Fortnite began appearing and creating rifts in different locations in Chapter 1. This was theorized to be their way of coming together. The more rifts that appeared, the more dire the situation in the game and the more members of the seven would come forward.

Agent jonesy to the seven pic.twitter.com/OgH2GWp4b6 — a rat in fancy housing (@funny_name_rat) March 14, 2021

This has only pushed the question "who are The Seven in Fortnite?"

He's joining the seven — zureska (@zureska) March 13, 2021

The return of The Seven in Fortnite could be Epic Games’ way of bringing the storyline back home or a way to introduce new collaborations. The effects caused by The Seven in Fortnite remain to be seen.

Related: How to watch the Fortnite Season 6: Zero Point Crisis cinematic experience

Related: Top 5 possible themes for Fortnite Season 6