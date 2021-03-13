Top 5 possible themes for Fortnite Season 6

The theme of Fortnite's upcoming season remains a mystery to all players. There have been a few hints, clues, and rumors, but nothing too detailed. There have been some leaks of screenshots and maps, but it is unclear whether these are authentic or simply assumptions.

There is no way to predict what will happen, but here is a list of the top 5 likely themes, based on many factors. There is a progression in the likelihood of each number starting with the least likely, with the most probable at number one. The other rumors and ideas not mentioned don’t seem to be very likely.

Fortnite Season 6's five most likely themes

#5 - Midas returns

Image via Fortnite

Fortnite's story originally revolved around Midas, before the collaborations started to become Fortnite’s main plotline. Several members of the community feel a strong sense of loss towards the original story arc. If this rift is a way to bring Midas back into Fortnite in a meaningful manner, players will be very pleased.

Bring Back MIdas, Brutus and the entire Chapter 2 Season 2 — iphone 12 yeeee (@lyslydylslysyl) August 30, 2020

There is a possibility that it will bring back a Midas or Jules from the past or present. Either way, players would love to have a Fortnite story that’s exclusive to Fortnite.

#4 - Fox Clan

Image via Epic Games

Since January, Fortnite has been teasing the return of the Fox Clan to the plotline. A tweet was sent along with the release of the Vi, in which Drift was being contacted by members of the Fox Clan. Season 6 could be the way that the entire Fox Clan comes back together.

fortnite just tweeted:



''///////Establishing Connection



----Beginning Scan----



Possible match found/////



Drift? Drift. Come in. Do you read me?''



Some Drift storyline happening again since a long time, also is that Lucky Landings? 👀 pic.twitter.com/fZcbJeXCAs — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) January 24, 2021

Fortnite released a picture of the Season 6 color theme. The character model on the left side looks like an outline of a fox.

Apparently this Season 6 "teaser" ad appeared on Instagram and it belongs to Fortnite themselves.. pic.twitter.com/iTcbS5drxa — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 11, 2021

Image via Epic Games

Although this may seem like a stretch, it may just be a hint.

#3 - Justice League/Batman

Image via Sportskeeda

There are a lot of skins coming to Fortnite that are DC-themed. A lot of players thought this meant the next theme would be based around DC, much like Marvel was the basis for a season.

Several notable leakers have indicated that the DC skins will not be included in the next theme. Leaked information isn't necessarily true. Leakers aren't working for Fortnite or Epic Games; they are just selling information, and at times, they're wrong. As long as Epic Games doesn’t reveal Season 6 or confirm otherwise, this still remains on the table.

#2 - Kevin The Cube theme

Image via Reddit

Over the years there has been much speculation regarding Kevin's return to the battle royale map.

Image via Duskyxlops

According to Reddit user Duskyxlops, each portal location on the map forms a distinct picture when put together, and this could hint at what Season 6's theme is supposed to be. It has been noted that the locations seemingly connect into a cube.

Duskyxlops said specifically:

“So far the portal locations are forming a cube… Just like the runes Kevin imprinted on the map in Season 5 Chapter 1– Two are unreleased… Dark energy might corrupt the portals and make corrupted zones next season”

The cube was immediately pulled into the discussion, and many of the commenters created their own theories about the cube's potential return to the game. Duskyxlops claims to be right in another post, though others believe he seeks to connect something completely unrelated with his theory.

#1 - Zero Crisis

Image via Zero Crisis

Jonesy's multiverse madness might not have ended with the Zero Point Event due to take place on March 19, 2021. There have been some screenshots that point to a “Zero Crisis” themed season.

Another Teaser for Zero Crisis that showed up on the playstation store! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/XNfNroaYf7 — NicknameSC - Fortnite Leaks (main sussed) (@Nicknameleak) March 10, 2021

Since Epic have teased Fornite’s other hunters for a while, and the fact that there are rumors about more hunters yet to come, it does make sense.

