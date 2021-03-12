Top 5 most popular Fortnite skins as of 2021

Fortnite has been enormously generous and has given players ways to unlock many skins for free.

At the moment, longtime players have more skins than they know what to do with. It is easy to see that there are many skins that haven’t endured the test of time.

There are a number of well-liked skins, like John Wick, Black Knight, Lynx, Midas, and many more. But, popularity is measured based on those commonly encountered. By way of example, John Wick doesn’t sell as much as it should on the Item shop and so Wick’s not used as much as it could be.

The 5 most popular Fortnite skins as of 2021

#5 - Teriyaki

Image via Fortnite

The Teriyaki skin owes its success to the Fishy army and the popular song “Fishy on me” by Tiko. It is described as a “rare” skin but there can’t be anything further from the truth.

The skin varieties are the original Fishstick, Triggerfish, Frozen Fishstick, Contract Giller, Atlantean Fishstick, Fishskull, and Fa-La-La-La-Fishstick.

Tiko must be proud to see what a lasting effect he’s had on Fortnite.

#4 - Drift

Image via Fortnite

Despite the fact that he came from Chapter 1 Season 5’s Battle Pass, Drift is still a hugely popular character. Players can change his appearance drastically so they either look completely like a fox or just like the human under the mask.

fortnite just tweeted:



''///////Establishing Connection



----Beginning Scan----



Possible match found/////



Drift? Drift. Come in. Do you read me?''



Some Drift storyline happening again since a long time, also is that Lucky Landings? 👀 pic.twitter.com/fZcbJeXCAs — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) January 24, 2021

In addition, the Fox Clan becomes progressively influential to the main plot every few seasons with teasers.

#3 - The Raven

Image via Fortnite

Despite the fact that Raven isn't a new skin, Fortnite fans still love it. This was the skin that everyone wanted to have when it launched back in 2018. It still returns to the item shop incredibly often because it continues to make money.

There is a female version of Raven, but Fortnite failed to maintain the mysterious aesthetic. The female version is clearly inspired by a raven, but the original isn’t necessarily for a particular gender.

#2 - Soccer skins

Image via Fortnite

All soccer skins are getting lumped together because they are the most common skin for Fortnite sweats. A Sweat is Fortnite’s slang for “tryhards.” This type of skin is re-released in so many different varieties that it is one of the easiest skins for sweats to acquire as soon as they enter the game.

highlight from the stream 😱🤣#Fortnite

default vs sweaty soccer skin .......... who won ? 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DQZOtvWE4h — Undiscovered Streamer (@StreamTwin) March 19, 2019

#1 - Peely

Image via Fortnite

There are so many Peely variants, it’s crazy. Due to its popularity, Fortnite will keep trying to sell this skin with new variants. Players can choose to be the original Peely, Agent Peely, P-1000, Peely Bone, and Unpeely. If anyone plays Fortnite for two weeks, it is almost guaranteed that they’ll be killed or have killed every variant of Peely in the game.

Fortnite after seeing peely was a popular skin in season 8 (if we get a sixth peely skin I swear) pic.twitter.com/3arO2AFc7H — Cub #SaveGotham (@CommentaryCrus1) February 24, 2021

