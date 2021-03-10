Fortnite fans frustrated by endless collaborations, original storyline nowhere in sight

With Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 coming to a close, fans are eagerly awaiting news of what is to come in Season 6. Epic has been very tight-lipped about the new season, and even leaks are almost non-existent. One thing is for certain, though. A lot of fans want an original storyline, not a licensed tie-in, for the possible end of Chapter 2.

Fortnite collaboration frustration

It better be just fortnite themed — itsArt (@itsArt09_09) March 8, 2021

Ever since the first Fortnite collaboration with Avengers: Infinity War, Fortnite players have been treated to crossover after crossover, adding fan favorite characters from Marvel, DC, John Wick, The Walking Dead, Star Wards, and more. These tie-ins have been more than just cosmetic enhancements to the game, but plots in the game's overall story as well.

Most recently, Fortnite players have seen Galactus try to devour the Zero Point, and many different licensed characters recruited to defend Apollo Island through Jonesy's rift-warping adventures. Each new week there's another collaboration, be it merely cosmetic of a full-blown tie-in.

Fortnite is basically an #ad game these days pic.twitter.com/fnUkcmeijy — C (@C_SYM1) December 11, 2020

A lot of fan frustration comes from the fact that Fortnite is not seeing much original content. Whether it is skins or emotes, there is a slice of the fanbase that has said enough is enough. While this is understandable, they fail to understand that while a lot of Fortnite is original, a lot of what creates the game's special charm is not.

While not officially licensed, many of the original emotes and skins were loosely based off themes from pop culture. They were quirky parodies of movies, music, and comic books. Once Fortnite had the clout to make licensing deals, they did not need to fly under the radar as much, since they could include content it seemed like they originally wanted to all along.

Through all this, Fortnite's storyline has remained unique and original, with both OG content and licensed content revolving around the story of the the Island, the Loop, and the Zero Point. Each tie-in Epic pulls does not veer from this course, as the story of Athena and Apollo island steers its course towards where players find it today.

Collaborations make Epic money so Fortnite can become bigger and better. They also draw in new fans to keep the playerbase fresh. If they did not work so well, they would not keep pursuing them. The fact that these new skins, emotes, and more sell so well keeps them a vital part of Fortnite's economy and ongoing story.

Lazarbeam in Fortnite

While there may be a vocal minority of players complaining about this online, the fact of the matter is that a large portion of the current playerbase enjoys collaborations. Until that is not the case, Fortnite fans will continue to see more and more licensed deals and more characters, dances, and even online personalities added to the game.

