Top 5 weapons that need to return in Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite Season 6 is just around the corner and the community has started namedropping what it wants. The new season is set to bring some significant changes to Fornite, including a collaboration with DC in the form of comics and a whole lot of new skins.

The community at large is dropping wishlists on Twitter, hoping that Epic Games makes some of these wishes come true. While there are dozens of weapons to pick from to incorporate into the new season, a few of them stand out from the rest and genuinely deserve a comeback Fortnite Season 6.

Best season 6 wishlist (for comp)



Vault



Tactical

Lever

Dragon shotgun

Suppressed smg

P90

Bouncers

npcs

Ak (all)



Unvault



Pump (blue/green)

Flint-knock

Aug

Launchpads

Shockwaves

Ballers

upgrade machines — Plesaa (@Plesagod) March 7, 2021

Five weapons that could do with a return in Fortnite Season 6

#5 - Rapid Fire SMG, the thing goes skraa

Spray and pray is the name of the game when it comes to using the Rapid Fire SMG. This weapon is exceptionally potent in close-range combat and is one of the fastest firing ones in the game.

The Rapid Fire SMG was recently added to the Unvaulting LTM in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. This points to the fact that your fan-favorite weapon might have been added to Fortnite Season 6's loot pool.

@SypherPK is happy af rn — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 2, 2021

The Rapid Fire SMG offers players a fire rate of 15 shots per second and allows for extremely high hip-fire accuracy. Once an opponent is close and in the weapon's crosshairs, it's time to call "GG".

#4 - Shockwave grenade, shock, and awe

Grenades are a player's best friend when trying to push or make a tactical retreat, and the Shockwave Grenade made for a unique throwable. Unlike other grenades, this particular throwable was situational, with limited use.

The Shockwave Grenade is back for one day only! pic.twitter.com/xIdvfUKU99 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 25, 2019

The grenade was an excellent tool for pushing back opponents that got too close and many in the community want this item back in Fortnite Season 6.

#3 - Legendary Hunting Rifle, one-shot....you know the rest

Fear it, dread it, build a wall for protection from it but this one-shot wonder finds its mark every time (or at least when used by a good player). The legendary hunting rifle is capable of doing 100 damage on a body shot and is an absolute beast to have in a player's arsenal.

It's no surprise that a lot of players are asking for a comeback of this weapon in Fortnite Season 6. Being pinned down by this beast of a sniper rifle leaves players with few choices and in the hands of a professional, this sniper is a one-shot killer.

#2 - Flint-Knock Pistol, a pirate's best friend

For some reason, Epic Games removed the Flint-Knock pistol from Fortnite no sooner than it had been un-vaulted. The flintlock style pistol uses heavy bullets and is probably one of Fortnite's most powerful weapons. With upwards of 180 damage with headshots, it's clear to see why the community wants this weapon back in Fortnite Season 6.

*Knock, knock* The Flint-Knock Pistol is here with v8.11! Hop into the action and try out Fortnite's latest addition!



Find all the details in this week's Patch Notes: https://t.co/tazjQk0g0H pic.twitter.com/GynCZS8pIm — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 20, 2019

Players could also live out their pirate dreams using the Flint-Knock Pistol in the Colossal Coliseum once the rework is complete, and the area is filled with water and ships.

#1 - Pump Action Shotguns, keeping it classy

Level action shotguns are cool, no doubt about it. The iconic weapon of choice for the Terminator and a classic weapon that has stood the test of time; but nothing beats the good ol' Pump Action Shotgun when it comes to close range engagements.

MY SEASON 6 WISHLIST (My opinion pls don't hate)

-An ORIGINAL Fortnite Season...

-Pump Shotgun Unvaulted (Or LEVER Buff of Reload Speed and Slight damage buff), Heavy Shotgun, and Flint Knock UNVAULTED

- Charge vault (and lever if pump comes back)

-dragon shotgun idk

-Tac Shotgun — Mr Fuzion (@MrFuzionn) March 2, 2021

It comes as no surprise that the community wants this classic weapon un-vaulted and brought back in Fortnite Season 6.