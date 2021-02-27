51-year-old Fortnite streamer becomes the oldest player to qualify for FNCS 2021

Popular Twitch streamer Tommy "ActingLikeTommy" Harrington recently made history by becoming the oldest player to qualify for the Fortnite Champion Series. Harrington is proof that age is just a number, qualifying for the grand finals of FNCS at the age of 51.

The Fortnite esports community continues to surprise the gaming world.

HEY @FNCompetitive AM I THE FIRST 51 YEAR OLD TO GO TO SEMIS? LET’S FKN GO BOSS! I owe it ALL to @Swazygocrazy and @PsychitoFN



DON’T STOP BELIEVING!!! pic.twitter.com/A7WhhoALU5 — actingliketommy (@actingliketommy) February 20, 2021

Twitch streamer ActingLikeTommy was quite popular before this remarkable feat, but the performance in the FNCS qualifiers is definitely the highlight of his Fortnite career.

Fortnite streamer ActingLikeTommy qualifies for FNCS, proving that age is just a number

ActingLikeTommy is lovingly regarded as a father-figure in the Fortnite community. The 51-year-old regularly hosts Fortnite games on his streams.

life is a mindset and its all about how you look at it — liquid cented (@Cented7) February 26, 2021

HEY @FNCompetitive AM I THE FIRST 51 YEAR OLD TO GO TO SEMIS? LET’S FKN GO BOSS! I owe it ALL to @Swazygocrazy and @PsychitoFN



DON’T STOP BELIEVING!!! pic.twitter.com/A7WhhoALU5 — actingliketommy (@actingliketommy) February 20, 2021

Advertisement

The March 2021 FNCS finals will have a $20M prize pool, ranging across all platforms. This is a great chance for Fortnite pros/streamers to put themselves in elite company. ActingLikeTommy did not let this opportunity pass him by.

This man has to be the greatest content on Twitch.@actingliketommy out here playing imposter in Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/WpIJpeYpXg — AussieAntics (@AussieAntics) February 27, 2021

Advertisement

He teamed up with Psychito, RU Swazy, and ActingLikeMike to put 112 points on the board in the NA West regional qualifiers.

The team focused on getting placement points to qualify for the FNCS quarterfinals. They did not win any game out of the ten matches but that didn't matter ultimately.

AIN'T NO FKN FLUKE... THAT'S QUAL X2! LET'S FKN GO THIS TIME WE GUNNING FOR SEMIS @Swazygocrazy @PsychitoFN ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5RmS767d87 — actingliketommy (@actingliketommy) February 27, 2021

In one of the games, ActingLikeTommy managed to get two vital eliminations during the endgame. This will definitely go down as one of the most memorable moments in the history of competitive Fortnite.

ActingLike Tommy had this to say about his achievement:

"Dude, I'm proud of this boss! There is nobody else who is 51 who is in here, and today we did better than Mongraal cause he is not here. That's not a diss on Mongraal, that's perspective!"