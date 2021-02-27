51-year-old Fortnite streamer becomes the oldest player to qualify for FNCS 2021

Popular Twitch streamer Tommy "ActingLikeTommy" Harrington recently made history by becoming the oldest player to qualify for the Fortnite Champion Series. Harrington is proof that age is just a number, qualifying for the grand finals of FNCS at the age of 51.
The Fortnite esports community continues to surprise the gaming world.
Twitch streamer ActingLikeTommy was quite popular before this remarkable feat, but the performance in the FNCS qualifiers is definitely the highlight of his Fortnite career.
Fortnite streamer ActingLikeTommy qualifies for FNCS, proving that age is just a number
ActingLikeTommy is lovingly regarded as a father-figure in the Fortnite community. The 51-year-old regularly hosts Fortnite games on his streams.
The March 2021 FNCS finals will have a $20M prize pool, ranging across all platforms. This is a great chance for Fortnite pros/streamers to put themselves in elite company. ActingLikeTommy did not let this opportunity pass him by.
He teamed up with Psychito, RU Swazy, and ActingLikeMike to put 112 points on the board in the NA West regional qualifiers.
The team focused on getting placement points to qualify for the FNCS quarterfinals. They did not win any game out of the ten matches but that didn't matter ultimately.
In one of the games, ActingLikeTommy managed to get two vital eliminations during the endgame. This will definitely go down as one of the most memorable moments in the history of competitive Fortnite.
ActingLike Tommy had this to say about his achievement:
"Dude, I'm proud of this boss! There is nobody else who is 51 who is in here, and today we did better than Mongraal cause he is not here. That's not a diss on Mongraal, that's perspective!"