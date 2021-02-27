Where will Xenomorph POI arrive in Fortnite Season 5: Early Predictions and more details

Epic Games recently added the Xenomorph skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, along with Ripley from the iconic 1986 Aliens movie. The "Ripley and Xenomorph" bundle is currently available in the Fortnite Item Shop for 2200 V-Bucks.

This latest introduction by the publisher has intrigued Fortnite fans and players alike. The Xenomorph comes with numerous narrative-altering possibilities in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5. Most of the changes will depend on where the Xenomorph has set up camp on Fortnite Island.

Naturally, Fortnite YouTubers and data miners have taken to social media to reveal the Xenomorph's location on the map. At the same time, fans are looking forward to a big fight between the Alien and the Predator in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

Where is the Xenomorph portal located in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5?

The Xenomorph/Aliens portal, better known as the Kepler portal, can be located near Slurpy Swamp in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. This Point Of Interest is currently uninhabited by any of the bosses introduced this season. Hence, Slurpy Swamp might be the spawn location for the Xenomorph NPCs boss (if it gets included at all).

It is quite likely that like the Predator, the Xenomorph will also be added as an NPC for players to defeat. However, there is no confirmation from Epic Games about this feature. There is also no hint about which mythic weapon the Xenomorph will carry on the Fortnite map.

The Xenomorph is also equipped with a built-in emote called the "Xeno Menace." This iconic emote right out of the science fiction movie, and it resembles the battle cry of the aliens shown in the series. Players can use this emote to lure the Predator NPC boss at Stealthy Stronghold.

Xenomorph vs Predator in Fortnite Season 5 (Image via YouTube)

The Xenomorph's introduction in Fortnite is perfectly timed as the Predator is currently on the Island. The war between these two has ranged across several popular culture movies and even has numerous video game adaptations as well.

Hence, Epic Games might change the Fortnite narrative based on one of the iconic battle stories between the Predator and the Xenomorph. To set up this grand narrative, the developers might place the Xenomorph in a POI close to the Predator.

Simultaneously, experts are claiming that the Xenomorph will be the last collaboration outfit in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. This means that the end season event will be based on the previously introduced characters.

It will be interesting to see how Epic Games pans out the iconic battle between the Xenomorph and the Predator. Perhaps, the end season live-event will feature a short "war for supremacy" between these two iconic warriors.

In any case, the Xenomorph outfit is rapidly becoming popular among fans and gamers alike. While the bundle costs around 2200 V-Bucks, Fortnite players can purchase the Xenomorph outfit for 1600 V-Bucks, and the Ripley outfit for 1500 V-Bucks separately.