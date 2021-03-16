Fortnite Season 6 Patch Notes: "The Seven" leader arrives, Raven and Lara Croft skins, new POIs and more 

After weeks of anticipation, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has finally arrived with a slew of exciting new in-game skins, cosmetics, challenges and more.

The Fortnite Zero Point narrative has proven to be a riveting one so far, with the exploits of Agent Jonesy proving to be an exhilarating ride that spans across two seasons.

Expanding upon the events of Season 5, which served as a precursor to all that is still yet to come, is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

With a glimpse at The Foundation, the ominous leader of The Seven and a host of exciting new features, here are all the latest updates in the game.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Patch Notes

#1 New Cosmetics

As it is with every major update to the game, players will be provided with a range of brand new cosmetics.

This includes backblings, pickaxes, wraps, gliders and more:

#2 New Skins

The new skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 are headlined by the exciting new additions of fan-favorite archaeologist Lara Croft, Agent Jonesy in an all-new avatar and The Foundation, who is expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming season.

Another significant addition is that of Rebirth Raven from the Teen Titans.

Other new skins include the likes of Robo Ray, Dread Knight, Raz, Spire Assassin as well as a new Gladiator Peely:

Other Raven Skin Edit Styles! pic.twitter.com/e74w5QDCs3 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 16, 2021

#3 New Contrails, Music Packs, Loading Screens and Emotes

Players will have a whole new colorful range of contrails for company as Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has made exciting new additions.

Aside from contrails, there are also vibrant new loading screens which are set to greet players as they gear up to head into an intense game of Fortnite Battle Royale.

Lastly, players can avail of groovy music packs to add an infectious vibe to their in-game emotes:

New Loading Screens



Credit me and @GMatrixGames if used! pic.twitter.com/Xqt5fUyhVk — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 16, 2021

#4 New POIs and updated Map locations

One of the most anticipated reveals associated with a brand new season of Fortnite is the map reveal. Players are looking forward to new POIs to land at as they look to eke out a coveted Victory Royale.

This time, the new POIs are named Colossal Crops, Boney Burbs and The Spire respectively:

#5 New bundles, New Fish, New Crafting Items and New Weapons

Having a stacked inventory is often considered essential when one heads into a game of Fortnite Battle Royale. This time, Epic Games seems to have gone all out to ensure that there is no dearth in terms of new weaponry.

From new fish to new animals, there is a lot on offer in the latest Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Patch Notes:

New Characters/Animals



- Spire Guardian

- Frog

- Chicken

- Boar

- Wolf — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 16, 2021

New Items for Item Crafting:



- Stink Sacs

- Mechanical Parts

- Animal Bones — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 16, 2021

- Makeshift Revolver — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 16, 2021

#6 Battle Pass Tiers and New Bundles

The Fortnite Battle Pass has a significant amount of attraction owing to the plethora of new characters and skins on display, which include the highly anticipated Neymar Jr Rewards:

This time around, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 includes an exciting range of Jonesy variants as well as two new bundles called the Pulga's Locker Bundle and the Dread Knight Bundle:

With a host of exciting new features and tons of unlockable rewards on offer, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is already shaping up to be an absolute treasure trove in the making.