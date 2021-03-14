Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Leaks: Evil Agent Jonesy, Battle Pass cosmetics, Spiked weapons and more

The hype surrounding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 would not have happened had there not been leaks to excite people. No season release in Fortnite is ever complete without data miners revealing information pertaining to the season beforehand.

The recent teaser for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 revealed many things that could be expected in the upcoming season. Whatever the trailer revealed cannot technically be considered as Fortnite Season 6 leaks, since the information is being revealed prior to the launch of the season, they could be classified as leaks.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 could receive a new set of weapons altogether

The new teaser that was released showed some sort of arrowhead in the images. Data miners went through the entire teaser and were confirmed that bows and arrows will be a part of Fortnite Season 6 gameplay. The inclusion of bows and arrows would add a new dimension to the game altogether because this weapon is practically silent. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 could see the rise of stealth-based gameplay if the bow is powerful enough.

UPDATE 3: #Fortnite Season 6 Teaser Breakdown!



+ Added the Brazil Football mascot - this may be the skin!

+ Looks like we're getting some spike themed weapons from STW into BR in the new season!



Thanks again for all the support on this!💙 pic.twitter.com/pBT8WQASOs — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) March 13, 2021

The teaser is also a reality log in itself as well. Agent Jonesy is heard recording this reality log but expresses his displeasure with the Imagined Order for not doing anything with respect to Zero Point. The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 teaser also shows an image of Jonesy with a robot eye of sorts which could indicate that he turned evil for some reason. The fact that Jonesy has an evil side is slightly worrisome and it remains to be seen how this evil Jonesy fits into the Fortnite Season 6 storyline, provided the evil Jonesy arrives in the first place.

Image via Epic Games

However, from the way the Fortnite Season 6 teaser progressed, there's a high chance that Jonesy will change as a person in the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 storyline, and probably take a stand against the Imagined Order.

Advertisement

Here's an early look at upcoming Fortnite Skins!



Some of them could be scrapped, but the team which made this already worked on A LOT of other skins!



I already posted this yesterday but decided to delete it. Now that many people posted it anyway, I see no reason to not post it. pic.twitter.com/YmvHxGMiDH — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 11, 2021

As per the Fortnite Season 6 leaks, the game will probably see a range of interesting new skins in the battle pass. Keruvu Studios, which has designed skins for Fortnite in the past, posted images of a few skin concepts on their Artstation account. The community believes that these skins are barely concepts for the upcoming skins in the game. Despite being concepts, these skins can probably be seen in Fortnite Season 6 in some modified form.