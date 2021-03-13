Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 theory suggests two new skins arriving early next season

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 promises to be full of surprises from the very beginning. Over the entire duration of the current season, Jonesy has been recruiting hunters from all over the universe to help contain the fallout from the Zero Point. The time for these hunters to shine has finally come.

Given that the Zero Point Crisis comics are scheduled for release as well, fans have been speculating that the battle pass for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will be DC-themed.

However, data miners believe the battle pass won't be entirely DC-themed. It's also being theorized that there may be two new skins in the upcoming season.

Leaks suggest that Lara Croft and Agent Jonesy skin may be a part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

According to YouTuber and data miner TaborHill, the battle pass for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 won't be DC-themed at all. The battle pass will include some original skins as well. TaborHill also speculated that two new skins will arrive in the game: Lara Croft and Agent Jonesy.

The Agent Jonesy skin that TaborHill is referring to is the final skin in the Xenomorph trailer.

Jonesy had the headband from Ryu, Predators wristplates, arrows from Darryl, and other items from all the hunters he brought into the game. There's a possibility that this skin might come into the game during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

The other skin that he speculated will arrive is the Lara Croft skin. The speculation stems from the fact that the official Lara Croft Twitter handle tweeted an image of a pickaxe, a lady, a bow, and an arrow.

╰◟◞ ͜ ◟◞◟◞ ͜ ◟◞ ͜ ◞ ╯ — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) January 11, 2021

Although much wasn't said about this, Fortnite fans picked up on it and displayed positive responses towards the potential collaboration.

The tweet dates back to January. Considering this is the 25th anniversary of Lara Croft, the skin might just make it to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

These aren't the only characters that will possibly be coming to Fortnite. There are a few DC-themed characters that will likely be present in the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, along with a few original skins.