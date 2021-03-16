Fortnite Season 6 will feature Lara Croft in the Battle Pass, confirm new leaks

Fortnite Season 6 is finally here. The downtime has already begun, and the update will start rolling out shortly. It also brings to the community a set of interesting skins and cosmetics and some new features.

As noted by YouTuber TaborHill previously, there was a possibility of Lara Croft coming to Fortnite. Leaks surrounding the Season 6 update indicate that she will indeed be part of the game this time.

Fortnite x Tomb Raider, let's go 😳♥️ — JorgeMost - Fortnite Noticias & Filtraciones 💫 (@Jorge_Most_) January 13, 2021

Lara Croft comes to the battle pass in Fortnite Season 6

ICYMI: Lara Croft will be a Collab in the Battle Pass! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 16, 2021

Fans started speculating about the arrival of Lara Croft in January 2021. It began in light of a tweet posted by the official Tomb Raider Twitter handle. The tweet showed a pickaxe, a girl running, and a bow and an arrow, though people initially ignored this tweet.

However, some Fortnite fans came across the tweet, and speculations that Lara Croft would come to Fortnite took flight.

Given that Fortnite Season 5 had a theme revolving around hunters, seeing Lara Croft in Season 5 itself wouldn't be a surprise. However, her coming to the game in the new season is equally interesting.

It'll be fun to see how Lara Croft fits into the entire Fortnite Season 6 storyline.

Considering this is the 25th anniversary of the Tomb Raider, this collaboration was only natural. However, Fortnite Season 6 may suffer from the same issues that plagued Season 5.

With the amount of collaborations already increasing, there's a chance that fans might begin complaining about the lack of original skins.

However, Fortnite Season 6 will have an interesting storyline that will probably compensate for the increased number of collaborations. It'll also be interesting to see how Epic Games incorporates these characters within the current storyline.

Lara Croft is included in the #FortniteSeason6 Battle Pass!

(via @ShiinaBR) — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) March 16, 2021

There will be a lot of interesting features in the game after the Fortnite Season 6 update.

This update will see the debut of wild animals in the game. Given that these critters are tameable, there's a chance they will influence gameplay.