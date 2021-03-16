Fortnite Season 6 Week 1 Challenge: How to craft Hunter's cloak

Fortnite Season 6 is here with a bunch of new challenges for players to complete. One of these challenges requires players to craft Hunter's cloak in Fortnite.

For those wondering, Fortnite Season 6 has introduced the concept of crafting as an in-game mechanic. Apart from cloaks, players can also craft various weapons in Fortnite by simply collecting the necessary resources.

Players can craft anywhere on the map as long as they have the required items in their inventory.

Among the various challenges that have been presented to players with the release of Fortnite 6 is having to craft Hunter's cloak. This article features a complete rundown of how players can craft Hunter's cloak in Fortnite Season 6.

Crafting Hunter's cloak in Fortnite Season 6

To craft Hunter's cloak in Fortnite, players will require two pieces of bone and one piece of raw meat. These resources can be obtained by hunting any form of wildlife in Fortnite Season 6.

Once the player has the necessary resources present in their inventory, they will need to follow a series of steps to craft the Hunter's cloak in Fortnite. These steps include:

Equip either of the two resources required to craft the Hunter's cloak.

Once the player has either a bone or raw meat equipped, they will need to open their inventory and head over to the crafting tab.

The Hunter's cloak crafting page in Fortnite Season 6 (Image via Epic Games)

Players will be able to find the Hunter's cloak under the list of items that they can craft with those resources. Players need to click on the Craft option in the Hunter's cloak page to begin crafting the item.

Once the short animation that depicts the process of crafting ends, players will find the Hunter's cloak item equipped. Pressing the shoot hotkey with the Hunter's cloak equipped will result in the player wearing the cloak.

Successfully crafting Hunter's cloak in Fortnite Season 6 will complete the Week One Challenge. The challenge was introduced with the launch of the new season.