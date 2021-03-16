Fortnite Season 6: Who are Geno and "The Foundation" and what are they after?

The Fortnite Season 6 trailer revealed a lot about the future of The Seven and how they relate to Geno and The Sisters.
The Seven were first introduced in Fornite Chapter 1 along with a few of its members: The Visitor, The Scientist, and The Paradigm.
In the trailer, Agent Jonesy reaches The Zero Point in time to see a character, later revealed as The Foundation, arrive in a meteor. This isn't very dissimilar to the manner in which The Visitor, a member of The Seven, arrived. It can then be assumed that The Foundation is also one of the Seven.
In the trailer for Fortnite Season 6, Agent Jones alludes to issues between his agency and The Seven. The Foundation and Agent Jones clearly recognize one another, and, from the footage, it doesn't look like The Foundation is fond of Agent Jones.
The two strike up a conversation after Agent Jones tells The Foundation he can get him Geno and The Sisters. The Foundation then agrees to work with Agent Jones.
This suggests that Geno and The Sisters could be in conflict with The Seven. Not enough is known about Geno, and The Sisters, and not much is revealed in the Fortnite Season 6 trailer.
Related: Fortnite Season 6 Zero Point Crisis Cinematic teases Geno and the Sisters for the first time
Related: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: Top 5 changes to arrive after the new update
The Trailer for Fortnite Season 6 reveals who The Foundation is compared to the rest of The Seven
During the trailer, Agent Jones can be heard discussing his desire to speak with The Seven, while his boss is adamant that he shouldn’t.
The Foundation looks a lot like the other members of The Seven. Agent Jones believes that by getting approval from The Foundation, he can fix The Zero Point damaged by The Seven.
The Foundation might also be the leader of The Seven since he can strike deals l without asking anyone else.
Fans were quite excited by The Foundation's arrival and are hoping to learn more as the story progresses.
Related: Fortnite Season 6 Primal: Zero Crisis cinematic reveals Agent Jonesy teaming up with 'The Seven' to fight IO
Related: Fortnite Season 6 Patch Notes: "The Seven" leader arrives, Raven and Lara Croft skins, new POIs, and more