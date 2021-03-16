Fortnite Season 6: Who are Geno and "The Foundation" and what are they after?

The Fortnite Season 6 trailer revealed a lot about the future of The Seven and how they relate to Geno and The Sisters.

The Seven were first introduced in Fornite Chapter 1 along with a few of its members: The Visitor, The Scientist, and The Paradigm.

In the trailer, Agent Jonesy reaches The Zero Point in time to see a character, later revealed as The Foundation, arrive in a meteor. This isn't very dissimilar to the manner in which The Visitor, a member of The Seven, arrived. It can then be assumed that The Foundation is also one of the Seven.

The Zero Point has been contained but Reality collapsed in the process, restoring a natural balance to the Island.



Run wild on the Island with Lara Croft, Agent Jones, Teen Titans’ Raven and... Cluck. #FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/vVWjgttUyI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 16, 2021

In the trailer for Fortnite Season 6, Agent Jones alludes to issues between his agency and The Seven. The Foundation and Agent Jones clearly recognize one another, and, from the footage, it doesn't look like The Foundation is fond of Agent Jones.

Everything has come down to this. Agent Jones is putting a stop to it.#FortnitePrimal is live now. Check out all the action on the Island with a rotating selection of creators all day over on the Fortnite Twitch https://t.co/IrZP4iaqBx — Epic Support A Creator (@EpicCreators) March 16, 2021

The two strike up a conversation after Agent Jones tells The Foundation he can get him Geno and The Sisters. The Foundation then agrees to work with Agent Jones.

The Visitor

The Scientist

The Paradigm

The Foundation

The Genõ

The Sisters

= The Seven. — The Visitor (@Nathyn24827358) March 16, 2021

Advertisement

This suggests that Geno and The Sisters could be in conflict with The Seven. Not enough is known about Geno, and The Sisters, and not much is revealed in the Fortnite Season 6 trailer.

Related: Fortnite Season 6 Zero Point Crisis Cinematic teases Geno and the Sisters for the first time

Related: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: Top 5 changes to arrive after the new update

The Trailer for Fortnite Season 6 reveals who The Foundation is compared to the rest of The Seven

During the trailer, Agent Jones can be heard discussing his desire to speak with The Seven, while his boss is adamant that he shouldn’t.

Yo!

That glimpse through one of the portals (after The Foundation decides to team up with you) shows a super realistic FORTNITE island, and if you look at picture two, there are people looking at/worshipping the Zero Point! pic.twitter.com/Zj3Qkxgf8c — Hub_Rakun (ハブ_ラクーン) (@Hub_Rakun) March 16, 2021

The Foundation looks a lot like the other members of The Seven. Agent Jones believes that by getting approval from The Foundation, he can fix The Zero Point damaged by The Seven.

The Foundation might also be the leader of The Seven since he can strike deals l without asking anyone else.

Fans were quite excited by The Foundation's arrival and are hoping to learn more as the story progresses.

The Foundation, alt membru din The Seven! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/mrwjqVDk1t — ANTIDOT - Romanian Fortnite News (@AntidotR) March 16, 2021

Advertisement

Related: Fortnite Season 6 Primal: Zero Crisis cinematic reveals Agent Jonesy teaming up with 'The Seven' to fight IO

Related: Fortnite Season 6 Patch Notes: "The Seven" leader arrives, Raven and Lara Croft skins, new POIs, and more