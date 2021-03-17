Fortnite Season 6 Leaks: Dinosaurs to arrive, Return of Midas, and more

From the teasers, it was evident that Fortnite Season 6 would be power-packed, and the note on which the live event ended went on to reaffirm the belief that the current season would be nothing short of spectacular.

Recent leaks and theories indicate that dinosaurs will soon walk on Fortnite island, and Midas might just return to Fortnite Season 6 as well.

When do the dinosaurs arrive in Fortnite Season 6?

Recent leaks suggest that raptors might be coming to Fortnite very soon. There are a few upcoming quests in Fortnite Season 6 that are scheduled to be released in approximately 2 weeks. This is a good reason for everyone to believe that the next update, which is the 16.10 update for Fortnite Season 6 will be available in 2 weeks. Taking all of that into account, it can be speculated that raptors will be seen in Fortnite in a fortnight.

More info on the upcoming Raptors.



- Codename: Robert

- It has some "swimming"? gameplay cues

- They will have a different elimination feed message: "A wild Raptor has eliminated / knocked <player>" pic.twitter.com/22VCJB5qrn — Frenzy - Fortnite Leaks (@FrenzyLeaks) March 17, 2021

Data miners hopped onto the dinosaur train slightly late. Epic Games teased the arrival of the dinosaurs themselves. The Colossal Coliseum is in shambles now. The Peely statue, which once graced the arena, has now been replaced with a Triceratops statue. There are several wall paintings in the area that depict dinosaurs. Not to mention the eggs that are scattered all over the island.

The Raptors in the game will change the entire dynamics of the gameplay. Players will now have one extra element to worry about.

Sticking to their habit of slipping small clues in plain daylight, Epic Games may have dropped a hint about Midas returning this season. Although players just received the Marigold skin, which is the Female Midas skin, it wouldn't really be a surprise to see the original Midas make a return once again this season.

Image via Epic Games

There are two small indicators that point to Midas' return in Fortnite Season 6. First, there's an image of boots in the teaser itself which somewhat resemble Midas' footwear.

Sometimes what fortnite shows us is so obvious but we overthink it pic.twitter.com/YP4227orxl — bunker midas simp (@EtherealChi) March 14, 2021

Secondly, there are a few posters which read "Shadow wants you" pasted across a few buildings on the island.

Image via Epic Games

After the Device Event back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, it was made clear Midas was probably working undercover for the organization known as Shadow. These Shadow posters surfacing on the island could very well mean that not only was Midas working for them, but his return was also inevitable. Although this theory may sound like a stretch, it could be a reality in Fortnite Season 6.