How to unlock all Agent Jonesy style edits in Fortnite Season 6

Agent John Jones, better known to the Fortnite community as Agent Jonesy, has a vital role in Fortnite Season 6. While The Foundation has sealed itself at Zero Point, Agent Jonesy is now stuck in the loop and will work with The Foundation to restore balance on the island.

Since Agent Jonesy was such an important character in Fortnite Season 6, he was turned into a battle pass character and became the first character people received. To top it off, Agent Jonesy also has different 'edit styles' in Fortnite Season 6. Edit styles are different variants of the same skin.

How to unlock all the Agent Jonesy edit styles in Fortnite Season 6?

The Agent Jonesy skin in Fortnite has six variations in the game. Each style is unlockable after reaching a certain level in the battle pass and then completing the respective quests. This is very similar to Mando's Beskar armor from the previous season in Fortnite.

The first Agent Jonesy edit style is unlocked at the first level of the battle pass in Fortnite Season 6. The next one unlocks at level 14, and the trend continues at specific intervals.

However, leveling up the battle pass isn't enough to unlock these edit styles. Players will also need to complete the quest associated with it in Fortnite Season 6.

For the first quest, which players receive at level 14, they're required to investigate Lazy Lake's anomaly. Although it's fairly simple, the quest doesn't disclose the location of the anomaly. The location can be seen in the video above. Under the influence of the real waves, Jonesy transformed into an ethereal butterfly.

The reason why we didn't get agent Jonesy last season is because he was out of the loop. Now that he said it him self he is stuck in the loop like everyone else which is why we have him as a skin. — Maxymilian Black (@Maxy_Black) March 17, 2021

Players need to follow the anomaly into a brief puzzle. Completing these puzzles will unlock the Agent Jonesy edit styles in Fortnite Season 6.

While this video contains the location to find the anomalies and the puzzles they contain, the following are the levels at which the quests unlock:

Jump 23: Investigate an Anomaly Detected on Shark Island (Battle Pass level 28)

Jump 31: Investigate an Anomaly Detected near Catty Corner (Battle Pass level 49)

Jump 42: Investigate an Anomaly Detected in Stealthy Stronghold (Battle Pass level 60)

Jump 88: Investigate an Anomaly Detected in Weeping Woods (Battle Pass level 76)

The community loved the Armored Jonesy skin from the Xenomorph and Ripley trailer so much that it was made into a skin. However, Epic Games was smart enough to include all the skins seen in the trailers where Agent Jonesy was recruiting hunters.

Given that Agent Jonesy is an essential character in Fortnite Season 6, it was only apt that this lovable character was turned into a battle pass skin.