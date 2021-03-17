Fortnite Season 6 teases arrival of dinosaurs

Fortnite Season 6 is currently experimenting with wild animals and crafting. The season is called Primal because the game saw the debut of wolves and boars. It also saw the induction of chicken and frogs on the Fortnite island, but they can't be considered wild.

It's common knowledge that Epic Games likes to tease many potential characters and storylines in Fortnite before they happen. Those who've closely noticed these changes would've seen that there's a chance for dinosaurs entering the game in Season 6.

there is an egg located under the predators



I dont know for what wild animal this is, altough one file mentions ''dino'' pic.twitter.com/UnHHfHmNMd — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) March 16, 2021

Are dinosaurs really coming to Fortnite Season 6?

Those who've visited the Colossal Coliseum would have noticed that there's a colossal cornfield slightly north of the site, while the Colossal Coliseum itself is in shambles. The Peely statue that was once a part of the Coliseum has now been replaced with a Triceratops statue.

The structures inside have caveman-like paintings of dinosaurs. One particular image represents Ryu using Hadoken on what looks like a Raptor. Several spots on the island also have dinosaur eggs, indicating that this species will soon be a part of Fortnite Season 6.

Looks like Raptors will be the next wildlife animals! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 16, 2021

Popular data miner Hypex believes Raptors will be a part of Fortnite Season 6 very soon. With the 16.10 update arriving in 13 days, there's a possibility that Raptors may come to the game in the next two weeks.

However, the fact that these creatures will be in Fortnite Season 6 raises another question. Is this going to be a Jurassic Park collaboration?

Raptors have been the prime focus of the movie, Jurassic World. Although they are pretty fast and dangerous, Blue came across to many as cute. Either way, it'll be worthwhile seeing dinosaurs make it to the game.

Given other animals on the island are tameable, whether these Raptors will also be so remains to be seen.

Ig this is what they meant when replied with this gif. pic.twitter.com/548EKP8VB8 — Jeff (@PrimeSky27) March 16, 2021

It may not necessarily be a Jurassic Park collaboration, though. Since Fortnite Season 6 is termed as "Primal," having dinosaurs in it wouldn't really be that bad an idea. It would also add another creature that players would have to watch out for.

I will never stop asking for a barney collab since theres dinosaurs coming to forntite pic.twitter.com/UlnQ1EgsNx — Jaxgreat8 (@jaxgreat8) March 16, 2021

The Battle Pass in Fortnite Season 6, for a change, mostly has original skins, so it wouldn't hurt to have a collaboration right now. However, fans have been complaining about associations a lot over the past two seasons, so Epic might want to give it a break.

However, if the developer is going to have a dinosaur collaboration, a "Barney the Dinosaur" themed skin wouldn't really hurt one bit.