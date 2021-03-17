Fortnite Season 6: The best landing spots for optimal loot and swift rotations

Fortnite Season 6 has been released, and the game has undergone a lot of changes. From new POIs to a brand new crafting system, Epic Games has given Fortnite the overhaul it desperately needs.

However, Fortnite, in essence, is a Battle Royale title. Like other such games, there are bound to be areas with better loot while some places are barren.

The best landing spots in Fortnite Season 6

Loot is significant for players in Fortnite. Some may find it difficult to survive without good loot during the early stages. Hence, players must scour for loot where it is available. This article lists the three best spots for loot in Fortnite Season 6. Players can easily rotate out of these locations as well.

#1 Dirty Docks

This will probably be the best landing spot as long as this POI exists in Fortnite. This place has a lot of loot chests and offers a fair amount of random loot spawns.

This place has a lot of cover as well, making it a good place for stand-offs. Most importantly, this location has enough building material for the entire lobby. However, rotating out of here may be challenging because the closest places are Steamy Stacks and Retail Row.

#2 Colossal Crops

Advertisement

This is one of the newest POIs to be added to the map. This POI is located near the middle of the map. Here, players will also come across Raz - one of the newer NPCs added to Fortnite Season 6. This place offers excellent cover, given that cornfields are located here.

Players can find ample amounts of crafting material here. The loot drops aren't bad either. The sheer number of rotation areas from this location makes Colossal Crops an interesting POI in Fortnite Season 6. Players can proceed to The Spire, Pleasant Park, or Steamy Stacks depending upon the storm circle's location.

#3 Sweaty Sands

This POI has been around since the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2. Surprisingly enough, not many people land at Sweaty Sands. This location has the largest number of chests on the island.

Advertisement

Sun Tan Specialists can be found at this location as well. The red sands that have appeared after the Zero Point have inched very close to Sweaty Sands. Rotating out of this place isn't difficult either.