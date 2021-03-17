"Bring back Tilted and Tactical Shotguns": Fortnite Season 6 update leaves players divided

Fortnite Season 6 has been met with a lot of love, but many fans still feel that what has been removed outweighs what has been added.
Fortnite Season 6 wants players to embrace this wilderness theme. This means the removal of weapons that don't seem to fit in a hunting environment. Fans were unhappy that this also meant the removal of the Tactical shotgun among many other weapons.
Fortnite Season 6 added some weapons to match the theme, but many people have stated that Fortnite should remember that it is mainly a Battle Royale. A full list of vaulted and unvaulted weapons can be found below:
Vaulted Weapons & Items
- Common Assault Rifle
- Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
- Lever Action-Rifle
- Heavy Assault Rifle
- Suppressed SMG
- Pistol
- Charge Shotgun
- Dragon's Breath Shotgun
- Lever Action Shotgun
- Tactical Shotgun
- Zero Point Fish
- Thermal Fish
Unvaulted weapons
- Pump Shotgun (Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary)
- Revolver
It is easy to see what fans mean. The game itself has seen a major change, and it has come out of nowhere. The new crafting weapons have done little to appease fans. Fortnite fans feel that integral weapons are being removed, even though they used to be a big part of the game.
Epic Games is yet to comment on this change or explain why, but it is thought that this was because of the wilderness theme.
Related: Fortnite Season 6: Full list of all vaulted and unvaulted weapons, items
The map had to change for Fortnite Season 6, but many are angry with the removal of Salty Towers
In Chapter One, Tilted Towers was one of the most popular locations of the island. When Chapter Two came and discarded all of the Chapter One locations, fans asked for Tilted Towers with a passion. Salty Towers was added in Chapter 2: Season 5. It was a blend between Tilted Towers and Salty Springs.
Fortnite Season 6 removed Salty Towers and added Boney Burgs, which sparked ire from the community. Many fans were mad to lose this Salty Towers after only having it for a short period of time.
Related: Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: New locations, weapons, and more
Related: Fortnite Season 6 leaves fans awestruck, community rejoices the return of Pump Shotgun and more