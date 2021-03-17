"Bring back Tilted and Tactical Shotguns": Fortnite Season 6 update leaves players divided

Fortnite Season 6 has been met with a lot of love, but many fans still feel that what has been removed outweighs what has been added.

Completely vaulted. Even regular pistols are gone, as well as my beloved tactical shotgun. — Dr. Jakob (@JakobSays) March 16, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 wants players to embrace this wilderness theme. This means the removal of weapons that don't seem to fit in a hunting environment. Fans were unhappy that this also meant the removal of the Tactical shotgun among many other weapons.

Fortnite really vaulted trickshotting — CommanD (@CMDUprising) March 16, 2021

Epic games after ending trickshotters career’s on fortnite.

*snipers vaulted* pic.twitter.com/efROuq2aZy — cLaw Scare (@ItsScare) March 16, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 added some weapons to match the theme, but many people have stated that Fortnite should remember that it is mainly a Battle Royale. A full list of vaulted and unvaulted weapons can be found below:

Vaulted Weapons & Items

Common Assault Rifle

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Lever Action-Rifle

Heavy Assault Rifle

Suppressed SMG

Pistol

Charge Shotgun

Dragon's Breath Shotgun

Lever Action Shotgun

Tactical Shotgun

Zero Point Fish

Thermal Fish

Unvaulted weapons

Pump Shotgun (Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary)

Revolver

It is easy to see what fans mean. The game itself has seen a major change, and it has come out of nowhere. The new crafting weapons have done little to appease fans. Fortnite fans feel that integral weapons are being removed, even though they used to be a big part of the game.

Literally every gun from last season got vaulted — Boyos (@101boyos) March 16, 2021

Epic Games is yet to comment on this change or explain why, but it is thought that this was because of the wilderness theme.

The map had to change for Fortnite Season 6, but many are angry with the removal of Salty Towers

In Chapter One, Tilted Towers was one of the most popular locations of the island. When Chapter Two came and discarded all of the Chapter One locations, fans asked for Tilted Towers with a passion. Salty Towers was added in Chapter 2: Season 5. It was a blend between Tilted Towers and Salty Springs.

They took out Salty Towers... I'm done with this game — TSG Crew (@_TSGaming) March 16, 2021

R.I.P Salty Towers and Tilted Towers — El Joshy (@DarkWolf26_YT) March 16, 2021

The new salty towers.

That's a HUGE downgrade! pic.twitter.com/DYu3UyKoJZ — Crix (@HorvatPng) March 16, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 removed Salty Towers and added Boney Burgs, which sparked ire from the community. Many fans were mad to lose this Salty Towers after only having it for a short period of time.

