Fortnite Season 6: Full list of all vaulted and unvaulted weapons, items

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has finally arrived, with an all-new primal theme and a host of exciting new characters, challenges and unlockables.
After the riveting Zero Point storyline of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, the Agent Jonesy narrative continues to spill over into Season 6, with new hunters such as Lara Croft and Rebirth Raven from Teen Titans descending upon the Fortnite island.
This season's theme has a strong primal tinge to it, with animals such as Boars, Wolves and Raptors all making their debuts.
However, the spotlight is once again on the list of new weapons on offer, as players will look to obtain the best options in order to eke out a highly coveted Victory Royale.
According to recent leaks, here's a list of unvaulted and vaulted weapons and items in Fortnite Season 6.
Are Pumps back in Fortnite? Full list of vaulted and unvaulted weapons and items in the game
Vaulted Weapons & Items
- Common Assault Rifle
- Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
- Lever Action-Rifle
- Heavy Assault Rifle
- Suppressed SMG
- Pistol
- Charge Shotgun
- Dragon's Breath Shotgun
- Lever Action Shotgun
- Tactical Shotgun
- Zero Point Fish
- Thermal Fish
The Zero Point and Thermal Fish have been replaced with the all-new Cuddle and Stink Floppers:
Unvaulted Weapons & Items
In what will come as a major source of relief for hardcore Fortnite fans across the globe, the beloved Pump Shotgun has been unvaulted, alongside the Revolver.
- Pump Shotgun (Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary)
- Revolver
Apart from the Pump Shotguns and Revolvers, players will also get a chance to obtain a whole new range of exciting weapons, including several variants of The Boom Bow as well as new Shotguns:
Aside from the new weapons, there are also new chests that have been added in-game. These chests reportedly drop legendary weapons and crafting materials:
With an exciting range of weapons and items on offer, fans will surely be left spoilt for choice when it comes to scrolling through their stacked inventories.