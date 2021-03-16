Fortnite Season 6: Full list of all vaulted and unvaulted weapons, items

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has finally arrived, with an all-new primal theme and a host of exciting new characters, challenges and unlockables.

After the riveting Zero Point storyline of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, the Agent Jonesy narrative continues to spill over into Season 6, with new hunters such as Lara Croft and Rebirth Raven from Teen Titans descending upon the Fortnite island.

This season's theme has a strong primal tinge to it, with animals such as Boars, Wolves and Raptors all making their debuts.

However, the spotlight is once again on the list of new weapons on offer, as players will look to obtain the best options in order to eke out a highly coveted Victory Royale.

According to recent leaks, here's a list of unvaulted and vaulted weapons and items in Fortnite Season 6.

Are Pumps back in Fortnite? Full list of vaulted and unvaulted weapons and items in the game

Vaulted Weapons & Items

Common Assault Rifle

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Lever Action-Rifle

Heavy Assault Rifle

Suppressed SMG

Pistol

Charge Shotgun

Dragon's Breath Shotgun

Lever Action Shotgun

Tactical Shotgun

Zero Point Fish

Thermal Fish

Zero Point Fish is Vaulted along with Thermal Fish! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 16, 2021

The Zero Point and Thermal Fish have been replaced with the all-new Cuddle and Stink Floppers:

New Cuddle & Stink Floppers!



Descriptions:

- Can be thrown. Cuddles enemies then bursts with joy.

- A stinky fish. Can be thrown or eaten. May cause indigestion pic.twitter.com/nRDLRnAQ8P — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 16, 2021

Unvaulted Weapons & Items

In what will come as a major source of relief for hardcore Fortnite fans across the globe, the beloved Pump Shotgun has been unvaulted, alongside the Revolver.

Pump Shotgun (Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary)

Revolver

Unvaulted Weapons:



• Pump Shotgun (Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary)

• Revolver (All rarities)



via: @VastBlastt — Happy Power (@HappyPower) March 16, 2021

Apart from the Pump Shotguns and Revolvers, players will also get a chance to obtain a whole new range of exciting weapons, including several variants of The Boom Bow as well as new Shotguns:

- Makeshift Revolver — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 16, 2021

Aside from the new weapons, there are also new chests that have been added in-game. These chests reportedly drop legendary weapons and crafting materials:

New chests that drop legendary weapons & (possibly) crafting materials! pic.twitter.com/EKFWM2ZhoD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 16, 2021

With an exciting range of weapons and items on offer, fans will surely be left spoilt for choice when it comes to scrolling through their stacked inventories.